We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Daniel Linville
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 22 (northern Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.LinvilleForWV.com
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 32
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s Degree – Marshall University
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Delegate, District 16; Information Technology Director.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Real Estate Development, Hobbyist Beekeeper.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Board of Directors – Keith Albee Performing Arts Theater; Rotary Club of Milton, Cabell-Wayne Beekeepers Association, Huntington Gigabit City Task Force, West Virginia Citizens Defense League, and many more.
ENDORSEMENTS: Americans For Prosperity – West Virginia.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Over the last four years, our friends and neighbors in Milton, Ona, Culloden, Lesage have given me the incredible opportunity to serve as your Delegate. Since then, we've improved our roads, water, wastewater, cellular service, and broadband internet. We've added jobs with hundreds more on the way (Nucor Steel), and we're building a flood wall in Milton. Together, we're writing a comeback story for our communities. It is an incredible honor serving you in the House. I ask for your continued support in allowing me to serve you and deliver real results because we're not finished. We're just getting started.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
We must embrace an all-of-the above energy policy in West Virginia. This year we removed the outright ban on nuclear energy, while still requiring strict safety precautions federally. I voted in favor and will continue to look for ways to diversify our economy in every sector and to lower the cost of energy for West Virginians and create jobs.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I strongly believe in individual freedom. Full legalization or decriminalization of recreational cannabis would require additional work from a regulatory standpoint and detection for safe workplaces and communities. We also must address the burden cannabis currently places on our corrections and legal system.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We should focus on empowering job creators. That means we must continue to improve and expand infrastructure: roads, water, wastewater, cellular, and broadband internet services. We also must continue reducing or eliminating red-tape that serves as a barrier to job creation and lowering taxes. This leads to a community where our people can live, work, raise, and support a family.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Strong families, first and foremost, are the key to reducing the strain on our foster care system and should be supported at every level. We must also continue to improve accountability within the foster care system while providing the resources necessary to care for children that unfortunately cannot be cared for in their own families.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We must keep our pay and benefits competitive and communicate the total package offered to educators. That’s why I sponsored and unanimously passed HB4489 this year. We must provide our educators with the opportunity to teach and not be bogged-down with paperwork. Finally, we must finish shoring-up the empty promises from decades past with underfunded pensions weighing down our budget.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Every citizen is afforded equal protection under the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of West Virginia. We should always maintain that equal protection for every West Virginian, focus our efforts on creating jobs for everyone, and stop dividing ourselves into groups.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
While efforts have improved in support of children with challenges at home, we must continue to address the root of the problem. I support providing the resources and staffing necessary to care for these children, and we must continue to improve job opportunities and support strong families so that fewer children are in need in the first place.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We passed a results-based higher education funding formula passed this year which ties funding of our colleges and universities to job outcomes and success here in West Virginia. We should further our efforts to support career and technical education that prepares students for high-paying jobs. Finally, we must partner with job creators to ensure the training provided meets job-needs.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The legislature must ensure our communities are safe and that we lend a hand-up to our citizens who are struggling. We also need to make sure that our efforts are following results and that as our people recover from the challenges of addiction in so many ways, that we do not allow for anyone to take advantage of our people.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Both have a role in setting education policy. From a state level, the legislature and state Department of Education set the broad parameters and policies while the local boards of education are responsible for implementing, innovating, and ensuring a quality education.