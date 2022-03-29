We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Roy Ramey
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 22 (northern Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Roy Ramey for WV
HOME CITY: Lesage
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s Degree from Marshall University.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Farmer/Retired Military.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Engineering/Construction/Entrepreneur.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Freemasons, Scottish Rite, Knight Templar, and Shrine. WV Home Educator’s Association. VFW. American Legion. Homeschool Legal Defense Association. Farm to Consumer Legal Defense Association.
ENDORSEMENTS: Health Freedom PAC.
FAMILY: Married, with one child.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am seeking public office in order to protect your natural, inherent constitutionally protected rights. I am a Constitutional conservative, focused on reducing government regulation and bureaucracy. I want to cut government spending and reduce taxes. I will use my experience in business and military to enact effective legislation.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I am uncertain. We have to have energy and it is an economical form. However, it needs to be balanced with safety to our people and our mountains.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
In favor of decriminalizing cannabis in all forms.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
In general, reduce regulations, expenses, and taxes to attract more businesses. Every industry should have an equal playing field without government interference.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Each situation is unique, but examine how to keep more children with their parents, as it’s in the best interest to keep families together. This would alleviate some strain on the system. Consider increased training for families who struggle with parenting skills.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Establish and enforce the standard and create competition in education.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No. You protect everybody from discrimination, period. not because they are from some special class.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Such efforts are misplaced, as the school’s sole purpose is to provide education. School officials may engage other agencies tasked with the purpose of helping children in troubled homes.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Private industry should bear the cost of training their own workforce. Publicly funded efforts should be limited to basic skills required to be functional members of society.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Uncertain. In general, de-regulating businesses will attract more businesses and provide more economic opportunity that gives hope to people. It is my opinion that the majority of drug addictions come from hopelessness across the state. Create opportunity so there is more hope.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
In general, the county board should be more responsible for deciding the education path, with some oversight by the legislature. The board members, elected and representative of the people, should have the say.