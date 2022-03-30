We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Jodi H. Biller
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 23 (southern Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: jodibillerforwv.com
HOME CITY: Ona
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 37
EDUCATION: Doctor of Nursing Practice student at West Virginia University, expected graduation date May 2022; Master of Science in Nursing, Marshall University 2013; Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Marshall University 2010; Associate of Science in Nursing Marshall University/ St. Mary’s School of Nursing 2007.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Nurse Practitioner at Marshall Health, Department of Pulmonary Medicine.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Registered Nurse in ICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, 2007-2013, Nurse Practitioner at HIMG, 2013 to 2020.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WV State Representative for American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Co-chair of Healthcare Policy and Legislation Committee for West Virginia Nurses Association (WVNA), APRN Congress Chair for WVNA, Junior League of Huntington.
ENDORSEMENTS: Americans for Prosperity.
FAMILY: husband, Tim; daughter, Ruby.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a wife, a mother, a nurse practitioner, and a healthcare leader. My campaign slogan is “I’ll put our families first.” I will be present and make sure the people in my district have a voice in Charleston, WV. I have worked my way from a 2-year nursing program to almost ready to finish my Doctorate from WVU. I believe the government cannot spend your money better than you can, protecting our 2nd Amendment rights, protecting the lives of unborn children, and the rights of parents to raise their children, making the best decision for their well-being and education.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
WV needs to modernize its energy sources and diversify energy options. If we have learned anything from the news in the past few weeks, we cannot be entirely dependent on one energy source. We must support the coal and natural gas industries and continue advancing our utility infrastructure.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Legalizing marijuana and taxing the sales will allow for more money to be spent on community investments. We need to ensure our law enforcement is funded and fully staffed and this would bring an opportunity to do both.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Portions of Cabell County, especially my district, have poor roads, water, sewer, and internet. West Virginia has received millions of dollars to improve these items. We need to focus on improving and modernizing our infrastructure. Bringing broadband internet to more areas in the state, especially my district will allow us to create jobs and opportunities.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We must remove any barriers that keep children from being placed quickly. CPS workers should be paid appropriately, and we need to be very transparent about the struggles of the foster system while protecting the child’s privacy. Some problems require legislation but addressing organizational barriers and providing timely solutions will benefit the children of foster care.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We need to recruit and retain teachers by creating a work environment where teachers can educate students rather than teaching toward a test. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I would be open to the idea of temporarily suspending state testing so teachers can focus on what is important, the fundamentals of education, reading, math, science, language, social studies, and art.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Both our state and federal constitutions, as well as the West Virginia Human Rights Act prohibit several discriminatory practices. Under law everyone is afforded equal rights and the same constitutional protections.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I would ask the educators what they need and develop a plan that works for them. Providing additional staff was proposed but we need to be mindful of taxpayer dollars and include educators in discussions. Schools should be a safe place where children learn to be successful adults.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need to appropriately fund programs that produce a trained workforce to be ready for jobs that are coming to our state. Decreasing fragmentation of the transition from high school into the trade workforce by providing a seamless transition between guidance counselors and employers. Reducing high school dropout rates and making an easier process for one to obtain their GED.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Ensuring WV has treatment facilities that provide medical therapy and behavioral health services are essential to recovery. Providing education and training for jobs for those who want to help themselves. Consider some form of employer protection for agreeing to hire those who are in recovery. We need to provide resources for grandparents or relatives raising children.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Legislators and BOE need to work together to invest in our children’s education and health, the BOE does not need more regulations than the state of WV. The BOE will not allow nurse practitioners to sign orders on their own patients who are home bound. This has been especially burdensome during the pandemic and is an unnecessary regulation.