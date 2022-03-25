We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Paul David Ross
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 23 (southern Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Elect Paul David Ross
HOME CITY: Salt Rock
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 53
EDUCATION: Graduate Marshall University, I.B.E.W 317 NJATC Apprenticeship Graduate
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Journeyman Electrician I.B.E.W.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Teacher, Lincoln County High School.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Hamlin Masonic Lodge, Huntington Scottish Rite, Barboursville Lions Club.
ENDORSEMENTS: WV Can't Wait.
FAMILY: seven nieces and nephews.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a lifelong West Virginian who grew up in a Christian household. I chose to run because we need more people in Charleston who will stand up for the workers and students of West Virginia. It is time to Empower West Virginia.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes, new nuclear power stations can help solve part of the low-cost energy problem. The new style of plants being used are smaller in scale and becoming safer to operate.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I support the legalization of recreational cannabis. What we need to do as a state is grow and process it in state by WV residents or companies. Keep all the profit circulating throughout the state.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
First, we need to reinstate the prevailing wage and use labor management agreements to ensure the opportunity of education for the employed. Secondly, we must ensure our WV residents have the first opportunity to work on WV projects. Lastly, we have to make sure post High School education is affordable whether that be at a vocational center, apprenticeship program or college.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We need to have education for the foster parents as well as more close interactions with the case workers. We must make sure all of our children have the essential needs and well care. We need to make sure all of the children have ample opportunity to participate in extra activities as well as any counseling they may need.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We must see that all of our educators have all of the necessary equipment in the classroom, we must also make it easier for all educators to obtain more education once they begin as an educator in WV.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Any human being should have the right to live their life without being discriminated against no matter what the circumstances are.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Due to Covid restrictions it has been adequate but as we start to move out of covid restrictions we must reassess the effort and make the necessary adjustments.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We must first enhance the education levels from kindergarten to 12th grade in order to create more educated people entering the work force. Then we have apprenticeship programs set up in order for those students to be able to make a seamless transition into the work field of their choice. We must also make college education much more affordable.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
We must add and support prevention and rehab programs, while also strengthening the efforts that the drug courts across West Virginia have started.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
The legislators should handle all policy issues, but they must also work hand in hand with our citizens and our county board of education members in order to make sure all education needs are met to the fullest.