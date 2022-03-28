We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Ally Layman
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://allyforwv.com
CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 42
EDUCATION: Allied Health Degree.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Rapid Rehousing Case Manager at Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: I have previously worked in management positions at various locally owned businesses. Front of the House Manager/Bartender/Server at Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, Peddler, and The Wedge.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: A member of the Cabell Huntington Wayne Continuum of Care; Huntington Human Relations Commissioner; the City of Huntington Mayor's Advisory Committees (Diversity and Inclusion and LGBTQ); Founding Member and President of Huntington Pride.
ENDORSEMENTS: Mountain Mamas.
FAMILY: wife, Cheyenne; mother, Judy Layman; dogs, Bonnie and Blue.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a lifelong resident of Huntington, and an active community leader who knows what it means to work hard to get the job done. My leadership experience has taught me that the best way to be successful is by listening, and having honest and transparent communication. I want to put these skills to use in the legislature for District 24. Advocating for a better quality of life is a must for me. I will work hard as a delegate to create a living wage, and keep West Virginians in our wonderful state.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
West Virginia has always been an energy producing leader in our country. Not only is this a clean and reliable source of energy, but it will bring jobs to our state and help us remain energy independence. Yes, I do agree with this recent action, this bill passed overwhelmingly in the last legislative session.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Other states in our nation have recognized the economic benefit of legalizing recreational cannabis for adults over the age of 21 already, and I think West Virginia should too. Legalizing recreational cannabis will bring in more tax dollars for our state as well as free up our law enforcement to tackle real crime.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
West Virginia is a beautiful state, and I believe we should capitalize on that. The hospitality and tourism industry is extremely profitable and will bring jobs to our state and prevent the population loss that we have been seeing in recent years. We would also be able to entice those who have left our state to return home to stay.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
The solution is not going to be a one size fits all approach. I support the efforts in the House with foster care reform. The next step should address the urgent issue with the lack of guardian ad litems representing foster children. By allocating funds specifically to guardian ad litems, we can ensure that every child has adequate representation.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
I understand the importance of paying our educators not just a living wage but a competitive wage that reflects their commitment and qualifications as certified educators to the children of West Virginia. Also, PEIA has been extremely neglected and underfunded. Stabilizing this program will help attract and keep our qualified and hard working state employees.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Yes, I do support an amendment. All citizens of West Virginia deserve to be treated equally under state law. As a legislator, I will advocate for a more inclusive, safe, and prosperous state. It is past time that we pass the Fairness Act.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I appreciate that this is being addressed, however I believe there is more that can be done. The work to support our children is an ongoing dedication. As a legislator, I will advocate for funding to be in place to make sure that every child in our state has a mental health professional in their school that will support them.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
I will advocate for more funding of vocational-technical education as well as community colleges for current students and adults to craft a career that they are proud of by providing work commitment contracts to our state. We should strive to make a more enthusiastic path to maintain our future generation of West Virginians.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
There isn't an easy solution to this epidemic. Creating an in-patient recovery program with research based treatment plans would be a great start. The legislature needs to be fully committed to finding a long term solution with follow up support. We should have open communication and transparency with all those who are facing this on the front lines.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I trust our Cabell County Board of education to follow the guidelines set by the West Virginia State Board of Education. I trust our voters, and the voters trust those who they elect to serve on the local school board. Voters know their community, community leaders and the needs of their children and our schools.