NAME: Patrick Lucas
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: PatrickLucasWV.com
HOME CITY: Barboursville
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 55
EDUCATION: Marshall University Class of 1991, B.S. in Marketing,
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Real Estate Broker/Owner at Century 21 Homes & Land,
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Licensed Insurance Agent until 1999,
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Marshall University Big Green Board of Trustees, Past President of Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity, Past President Huntington Board of Realtors,
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Association of Realtors,
FAMILY: wife, Dr. Paula Lucas (24 years); children, Steven Lucas and Samantha Lucas; father, Dick Lucas; mother, Maureen Woosley.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: As a lifetime resident of Cabell County, I feel it is my duty to serve the other residents of my community in any way I can. After serving with numerous civic and charitable organizations for many years on boards and committees, I feel lead to take the next step in service by becoming a state lawmaker. As a small business owner, a father, and a child of aging parents, I want to work with other lawmakers from throughout the state to protect our small businesses, our children, and our senior citizens. They all need our protection.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree with the repeal of the nuclear power ban. Nuclear power is a great energy source to compliment the coal industry. Recent advancements in waste disposal technology have made nuclear power much cleaner and more efficient than ever before. Additionally, nuclear power plants provide hundreds of high paying jobs for our communities.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
While I recognize the medicinal benefits of THC, I cannot support the full legalization of recreational cannabis until I am sure that the growth, distribution, and sale is handled in a safe environment with proper government oversight.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We must remove the barriers that prevent WV companies from capital investments and growth. The removal of these barriers will also attract outside companies to our state. A few of the first steps are to provide the appropriate educational programs to create a ready workforce, and to eliminate the burdensome taxes on inventory and equipment.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
As outlined in HB434 , I am in favor of a pay increase for social workers in order to increase the number available for hire. I am also in favor of creating an efficient reporting system for neglect and abuse that would assist the social workers in communicating with law enforcement to increase the safety and protection of foster children.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Our state will never be able to compete with other states in attracting and keeping qualified educators until we offer a compensation package that is competitive. I am the son of a teacher. I am married to a teacher. I understand the need for the right pay, benefits, and incentives for our teachers.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I believe our state laws should protect all our citizens from all forms of discrimination. As a realtor for 23 years, I have adhered to a code that shall not deny equal professional services to any person for reasons of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. WV state law should be similar.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Those efforts have fallen short thus far. However, with the proper funding from the legislature, I believe more support staff can be hired and trained to help students from troubled homes. This is a serious problem in our schools.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
In order to improve our workforce development, we need to work with our vocational schools and universities to provide the support they need to build educational programs that prepare students with skill sets that the job market is demanding.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Firstly, we need to work with our citizens who are addicted, and help them get the care and support they need within our current healthcare system. Secondly, we need to work with law enforcement to reform our criminal justice system to deal with those putting drugs in the hands of our loved ones.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
While the State Legislature has an important role in making funding decisions and setting certain educational standards in our state, county board of education members are better equipped to make decisions on the local level.