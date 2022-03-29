We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Tyler C. Haslam
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 24 (western-central Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.electtylerhaslam.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell County
AGE: 37
EDUCATION: B.A., Emory & Henry College, 2007; J.D., Ohio Northern University, 2010.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Attorney.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Active Duty U.S. Army.
FAMILY: wife, Marla; children, Will, Luke and Jana.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I'm the son of a police officer, a veteran, an attorney, and a husband and father. My campaign slogan is "Fighting for Our Future" and I truly believe in that message. Our city and state are primed for explosive growth and we must ensure that we position ourselves to make the best of every opportunity. Reversing population decline and creating a sustainable future have nearly identical solutions - creating and fostering economic growth, improving and modernizing our real infrastructure, and protecting our constitutional rights. By working together we can make sure that Huntington is again known as the Jewel City.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I agree with modernizing our utility infrastructure. We must support the coal industry while also diversifying our energy options. If recent world events have taught us anything, we cannot be entirely dependent on any one source.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
The time has come for a broader discussion on the cannabis issue. We can replace the millions of dollars spent fighting cannabis with an excise tax that will allow for more money to be spent on community reinvestment, increased law enforcement funding, and additional small business growth grants. Nationwide, states that have legalized marijuana have seen an economic boon.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We must first focus on improving and modernizing our infrastructure to capitalize on our proximity to much of the national population. Fixing roads, protecting our waterways, and bringing widespread broadband internet to the state will allow us to create jobs and opportunities. We have the leadership in our area to make West Virginia the Silicon Valley of the East.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
House Bill 4344 just missed passing during the last legislative session. To protect children in foster care we must 1) remove any administrative inefficiencies in the foster care system that unnecessarily increase taxpayer costs, 2) ensure our CPS workers are paid appropriately based on skills and experience, and 3) provide transparency about the foster care system without removing privacy protections.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We must create an attractive work environment in order to recruit and retain qualified educators. This means allowing teachers to educate students rather than requiring that they teach to a particular test. There must also be proper accountability to ensure that the most qualified teachers are promoted to advanced positions.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Everyone is afforded equal rights under the law and guaranteed the same constitutional protections. Both our state and federal constitutions, as well as the West Virginia Human Rights Act, already prohibit a number of discriminatory practices. I have a proven track record of fighting for constitutional rights.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Our current efforts are a good start, but we must ensure that we continue to strike a balance between having a functional program that does not cause waste to taxpayers while also not asking our educators to take on any additional classroom roles beyond teaching. Schools should be a safe place where all children have the opportunity to thrive.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
In order to sustain a wide variety of economic opportunities, we must ensure that we have a workforce ready to fill any jobs that may come to the state. This means appropriately funding programs that focus on training for traditional trades (where we already have a shortfall) and future technology jobs in computer programming and cyberspace.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
I see the effects of the opioid epidemic every day in my legal practice. This is a multigenerational issue that touches almost every aspect of our lives. We need to focus on providing support to children directly harmed by the epidemic, the grandparents and relatives now raising them, and we need to help those that genuinely want help with recovery.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Local boards of education are tasked with implementing state-based policies and law. Neither can operate independent of the other. Our focus should be on allowing teachers to educate students, while also making sure that performance-based standards are met and tracked. We must invest in our children so that we can sustain economic growth and reverse population decline.