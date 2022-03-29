We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: H. Kate White
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates 26th District (southcentral Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 18
EDUCATION: Cabell Midland High School.
FAMILY: parents, Scott and Jennifer White; sister, Elizabeth White.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I have a heart for our home, the only one I’ve ever known! My father is a social studies teacher, and growing up he instilled in me a love of government that will last forever. The legislature is, to me, ground zero for democracy and the best place to be to make change happen. It is my wish to represent those in my district and state who find themselves near the origin of the graph after taking a political typology quiz. I am in my first year at Marshall University studying music education. Let me tell them what we want!
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
While I believe that nuclear energy is part of the solution to our energy and climate crises, I believe that the physical risk involved is too much of a burden to fall on West Virginian shoulders. Other states should bear this weight that have more uninhabited space. Also, there is absolutely industry to be cultivated here without endangering lives.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Cannabis should not be fully legalized in our great state. Towards the end of high school and now on a college campus, I see many bright minds being dulled by partaking in this substance. The revenue that growers and dispensaries will provide is not more important than our children’s futures or safety.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
People will move here and work and stimulate the economy if we provide broadband everywhere. To retain this next generation, giving everyone in the most remote, forested places access to internet and placing an even greater focus on STEM education is vital and non-negotiable. The digital direction our world hurtles toward places this issue in the front of my platform.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Foster care is a significant struggle in most states. To prevent neglect and trauma in the lives of our precious children, funding, must increase to a near-obscene level and training programs for should be built up and encouraged for professionals who want to care for children. More staff consisting of well-trained individuals will make a large impact.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
My career goal is to be an educator in West Virginia, so I have a vested interest in improvement. Wages must be increased on a more regular basis and demands for such not be met with hostility. Providing better resources outside of a school environment for underprivileged children will also ease the emotional strain teachers feel for their hurting students.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Absolutely. If we want younger people to stay in the state and a diverse crowd to settle here, why are we cultivating hate toward any group of people that do not encroach upon their neighbors’ rights or lifestyles? Religious and/or cultural beliefs should not influence our legislating. State-mandated fairness and equity is key in combatting prejudice.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I would describe them as insufficient! The only way to truly help children is kneeling down in the nit and grit alongside them in grief and traumatic experiences, not half-hearted bureaucratic efforts that rarely get thought of again. Unfortunately, I think excellent help for our children is outside of the legislature’s power.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Implementing more quality vocational schools in accessible locations is imperative to train young workers for trades that have great need of new skill. Investing in the lives of young (or old) rural residents must be the primary focus of any workforce development efforts.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Local efforts will most always be more effective than statewide measures when it comes to the opioid epidemic. One thing that could be done is offering funding for rehabilitation centers to cities or counties that provide evidence of specific plans to use it.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators, or county board of education members?
County board of education members are better suited to making decisions on education policy. There is much room for the improvement of education in our state and different regions have varying needs and idiosyncrasies. To me, the more personalized public education can be, the better.