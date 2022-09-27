We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Matthew Rohrbach
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia House of Delegates 26th District (southcentral Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: mattforhouse.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 63
EDUCATION: Attended Vinson HS and Marshall University graduating Medical School in 1984
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Delegate WV House of Delegates and Physician at HIMG
OTHER WORK HISTORY: N/A
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Teubert Foundation, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite
ENDORSEMENTS: WV Manufactures, WV ALF CIO, All WV Building Trades, WV Contractors, IBEW, WV Chamber of Commerce, CWA, WVEA, WV AFT.
FAMILY: wife, Vera Rose; daughter, Rachel Rohrbach.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I was raised in Huntington and graduated from Vinson HS and Marshall. My Father worked a union factory job at Owens, so I know firsthand the struggles of working families. I’ve served our community as a physician at HIMG for 32 years, and I have served in the House for eight years. As Chairman of House Health, I have passed legislation to control the drug epidemic, lower prescription drug prices, improve our public health departments and increase funding in our Foster care system. I remain committed to continuing to improve the health and economic opportunities in WV.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I did vote to repeal the ban on nuclear energy developments in WV. With developments of the molten salt reactor technology using thorium instead of uranium, the generation of electricity with nuclear fission can be done much safer than in the past. Thus I believe this new technology should be part of our long term energy solution.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am against full legalization of recreational cannabis. Studies have shown decreased brain developments under the age 25 from chronic usage. States that have legalized have documented worsening mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and suicidal thoughts. Thus the social costs to our state seem too high to take this step.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Our recent recruitment of major manufacturing facilities making recycled steel, electric school buses, electric pontoon boats and the first all solar powered industrial complex in the country have demonstrated that our economy is growing rapidly and in a very diversified fashion. We have also experienced growth in telecommuting jobs given our reasonable cost of living.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We need to continue to focus on the problem causing this to have more children per capita in foster care than any other state. These include substance use parents and lack of job skills to get parents better paying work. We also need higher pay for CPS workers, more guardians ad litem and enough in-state facilities to end out-of-state placements.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We are having trouble recruiting and retaining qualified teachers in WV for many reasons, but the largest one is a noncompetitive pay scale compared to our surrounding states. Burdensome rules, inadequate funding for school operations, and lack of appreciation for the profession are also major reasons.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I believe all citizens of West Virginia should have equal rights and discrimination against anyone for any reason is wrong.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
The Omnibus Education Bill provided for counselors in every school and greatly increased the number of nurses available. This was a major step towards providing more support for children in troubled homes. We need to go further to allow DHHR to intervene in the families of these children to work on the fundamental problems.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
My goal is to expand vocational training in our secondary schools and adult education through our adult learning centers and community/technical colleges. Working with our skilled craft unions to support expansion of apprentice training is also a goal. Having a well-trained skilled workforce is going to be the key to business recruitment in the future.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The legislature has passed bills to support harm reduction efforts, consistently increased funding for treatment, placed major controls over opioid prescriptions to shut down pill mills and increased penalties for drug traffickers, fentanyl manufacturing and distribution. Going forward we need to strengthen the enforcement of our patient brokering laws and pass further regulations to control recovery housing.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I am in favor of local control on most issues, education included. Local control should include teachers, administration and county school boards working together. The role of the state should be to ensure adequate funding, monitor academic progress and work with school boards to remediate problems before taking them over becomes necessary.
Additional general election questions
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
Now that legislation has been passed I suspect it will be challenged to court very quickly. The final resolution of these cases will be years in the making, and I suspect congress may pass Federal legislation in the meantime. I would not be opposed to a statewide referendum.
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
Higher pay, loan repayment programs and recruitment bonuses will be needed to fill many of our vacancies. Programs to recruit high school students from rural areas to go into teaching then pay for their training in exchange for services in their home counties have shown results in other state and we need to implement it here.
