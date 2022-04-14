We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Chad Lovejoy
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.lovejoyforhouse.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 48
EDUCATION: J.D., WVU College of Law, B.A., WVU, English.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: House of Delegates - 3rd Term; Attorney.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Partner - Duffield, Lovejoy & Boggs, PLLC.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Boards of Directors - Huntington City Mission, Scottish Rite Foundation for Marshall University Childrens' Speech and Hearing Center, First Stage Theatre Company.
ENDORSEMENTS: West Virginia Sheriffs Association, West Virginia Association for Justice, West Virginia Farm Bureau, Marathon Employees' PAC, Working Families Party, AFL-CIO, United Mine Workers of America, Southwestern District Labor Council, Business and Industry Council, American Federation of Teachers, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Community Bankers of West Virginia, West Virginia Education Association, West Virginians for Life, Building and Construction Trades, West Virginia Deputy Sheriffs Association, SEIU 199, State Farm Federal PAC, WV Carpenters PEC, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 132, International Association of Firefighters (Huntington), Local 289, Fraternal Order of Police, Gold Star Lodge No. 65.
FAMILY: wife, Sara Lovejoy; children, Kaitlin, Luke, Ethan and Dylan.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Cabell and Wayne Counties for three terms in the House of Delegates. I first sought office to contribute a different viewpoint and skillset with hopes of making our community a better place, where our kids have the opportunity to stay, or return. My approach to legislating has been one of putting in the work to learn the material, seeking out community members with insight and respectfully building consensus with others, especially those with differing positions. I have placed special emphasis on the issues of food insecurity, particularly with West Virginia children, and the needs of our First Responders.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I voted no because I support further study on the safety of opening nuclear plants in West Virginia and the handling of nuclear waste; also to allow more input from the communities who would be affected. We do not need to rush to lift a moratorium in order to discuss and fully analyze a decision with a potential for far-reaching consequences.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis would be a better approach at this time than full legalization, much like that of our neighboring State of Ohio. West Virginia's Medical Cannabis program is just now operational, providing an alternative to prescription drugs for those suffering from serious medical conditions, including our veterans, seniors and disabled.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We must continue to build the physical and technological infrastructure necessary to attract new industries, including well-maintained roads and reliable broadband access throughout the State. Building a skilled workforce is also necessary, which requires strong schools providing opportunities for young people in career technology and apprenticeship programs, and investing (not cutting) higher education.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
West Virginia's Foster Care system is broken, largely as a consequence of our drug epidemic. We need a top-down restructuring with full accountability, focusing on the children's interests above all. This includes additional social workers with less cases and more frequent interaction with the children and families. The families stepping up to raise our children need additional support, too.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Like everyone, educators choose a place to work based on the environment, wages, benefits and opportunities for fulfillment. Unfortunately, we are not competitive in these - proven by 1,196 current vacancies. Our educators can compete with anyone, if we provide them with a competitive package, support with addressing the non-educational needs of students, and most of all, respect.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Yes. More than anywhere I have seen, West Virginians respect and care about their neighbors. Regardless of one's personal views, a West Virginian should not be evicted from their home, fired from their job or refused service because of who they love.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
We have provided additional help, but not enough. We have forced the professionals in our schools to not only educate, but to be nurses, ministers and social workers to children who are hurting. We need more social workers, school nurses and mental health professionals to address Adverse Childhood Experiences and help heal a generation of suffering children.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Workforce development is critical to growing our economy and providing opportunities to keep our young people here. This includes focusing on career and technical education as early as middle school, with early exposure to diverse career pathways. We should also continue to develop apprenticeship opportunities with the trades, offering young people a good paying job without crushing student debt.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Our approach should be four-pronged: Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Law Enforcement. In the past few years, we have largely focused on the last two. We need early education about the deadly consequences of drug abuse and provide support to families desperately trying to save a loved one in need.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Between the two, I believe that the local Boards are closer to the people and in a better position to gauge the needs of each particular community. Despite talk about local control, our educational policy seems to continually move towards centralized power in Charleston and increasing politicization of education.