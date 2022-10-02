We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Jeff Maynard
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia House of Delegates 27th District (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 58
EDUCATION: Vinson High School & LIFE
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: NO Office / Entrepreneur & Ministry
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Cable TV construction & maintenance, Building Construction
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Former BSA Volunteer, Master Gardeners, Cabell Wayne Beekeeper.
FAMILY: wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, one son, two grandchildren
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a "TAX" paying citizen that is sick & tired of being sick & tired. I have a great stubborn streak to do the right thing no matter the personal cost. I am a Jimmy Carter Republican, which means that as a kid, I learned that what ever he was I did not want to be. I do not believe in a hand out but rather a hand up. I believe in finding out what you are and striving to be the best you can be instead of trying to be something that you are not.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes, every available option to produce energy needs to be fully embraced.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Totally against recreational use. West Virginia has too many other "Recreational" resources to take advantage of.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Create a business climate to attract job providers to come here
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
Working to incentivise responsible people to get involved
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
By taking off the handcuffs. WV teachers are among the best in the country but are not allowed to teach because of testing preparation.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
NO, I do not. Anti discrimination applies to everyone.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
That should be a matter for the DHHR to handle with the schools acting as liason.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Get out of the way of companies that want to do business here so they can hire the people they need.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Opioid abuse, like any abuse, needs to be handled according to the law. Where medical professionals are involved, they need to be held accountable.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
County board is far better suited and in touch with the children.
Additional general election questions
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
I would like to see it changed to medical emergency only. No, I do not support a referendum.
12. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
Again create the environment that would attract employment providers.
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
Discipline: Until teachers are allowed to give the GRADES that are earned then there is no teaching happening. Let them teach what they went to college to learn how to teach.
14. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
NO, I do not. Anti discrimination applies to everyone.