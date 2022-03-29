We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Ric Griffith
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 27 (northern Wayne County and southwestern Cabell County)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook: Ricgriffithforhouse
HOME CITY: Kenova
HOME COUNTY: Wayne County
AGE: 73
EDUCATION: Pharmacy Degree from The University of Toledo
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Pharmacist/Owner of Griffith & Feil Drug in Kenova.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: U.S. Army Viet Nam 1971, Kenova City Council President 1999-2007, Mayor of Kenova 2007-2015.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: American Pharmacists Association, West Virginia Pharmacists Association, West Virginia Independent Pharmacists Association, Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Commission, Kenova Historical Commission.
FAMILY: wife, Sandi Griffith; daughters, Heidi Romero, Jenni Butler, Y Alexis Daugherty; sons-in-law, Jorge Romero, Ben Butler, Bryan Daugherty; grandchildren, Dominic and Aliyana Romero, Avery and Griffyn Butler, and Jayden and Jackson Daugherty.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: It is a great honor and humbling responsibility to serve as an elected official. Service requires love and kindness to everyone, even to those who do not treat us well. Political service can be particularly painful, but I have chosen it because I want to see our area and West Virginia thrive. Forever mindful of the work and sacrifice of those who preceded us, it is my desire to advance that which our common values have taught us with an open heart and mind. May we all work to make West Virginia “The Welcome Home State.”
1. Do you agree with the Legislature’s recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I voted to end the ban on nuclear power plant production in West Virginia. As fossil fuel plants are retiring, carbon-free, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources are needed. Improved reactor technology and safety will support communities hurt by coal plant and mine closures by providing good-paying, long-term jobs, power, and tax revenue.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
Sometimes it is best to not be among the first states to adopt a policy. I support decriminalizing cannabis use but question current risks versus benefits for full legalization. The good intended, ill-conceived alcohol prohibition of the 18th Amendment may prove a parallel, so we should use factual data from other states while considering if, and when to legalize cannabis.
3. What should be done to diversify the state’s economy and prevent population loss?
A unique opportunity is provided WV through $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan and $6 billion from the Infrastructure Bill. With this one-time financial opportunity, WV’s low cost of doing business, broadband expansion, investments in education, tourism expansion, and continued good work by West Virginia’s Development Office, our economy can diversify, and our population can grow.
4. The state’s foster care struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
House Bill 2344, which passed in the House this past session, but unfortunately failed in the Senate, would have improved foster care by adding (1) a kinship program, (2) pay increases for direct and professional workers, (3) a database for tracking placements, and (4) studying how abuse/neglect cases are handled. This bill urgently needs reintroduction for our foster children.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
Wages and benefits are the most significant factors to recruit and retain educators. West Virginia, bordered by states that offer better salaries, must close that gap, and offer additional inducements like student loan forgiveness. I submitted a bill (not taken up) that advocated some of WV’s $6 billion federal infrastructure money be used to upgrade school safety, another teacher incentive.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia’s LGBTQ community?
Yes. I’ll answer by quoting two very different people. The actress Martha Plimpton noted, “The word ‘equality’ shows up too much in our founding documents for anyone to pretend it’s not the American way.” The American patriot Thomas Paine said, “Whatever is my right is also the right of another.”
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I rate the current legislative trend “poor” and trending in the opposite direction. A bill providing more classroom aides failed, yet one allowing unlimited numbers of “micro-schools” passed. While diverting money from public schools, micro-schools will be unregulated, void of handicap, fire and safety oversight, and children with special needs will not be guaranteed services.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development?
As more companies signal a willingness to locate in West Virginia training and education specific to those industries should be integrated into our educational system. Secondary schools, vocational schools, community colleges, and universities must quickly adapt their curricula and training programs with the cooperation and support of state government. Infrastructure, defeating opioid addiction and education are government’s workforce development needs.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Various legislative responses have included significant funding for prevention and treatment programs with promising results, but increased efforts with evidence-based treatments, qualified providers, and sufficient residential treatment capacity are needed. Successful recovery requires help with jobs, education, transportation, and housing.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators, or county board of education members?
While the best education policies result from a collaborative process, educators are better equipped to understand and develop evidence-based policies and procedures. The legislative role should help standardize practices across the state, support state and county school boards, and incentivize teachers and school personnel. Educators should lead, school boards and legislators should thoughtfully implement policies of proven best practices.