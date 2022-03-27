We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Mark A. Ross
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 28 (northern Wayne County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/Ross4House
HOME CITY: Prichard
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 61
EDUCATION: Buffalo High School, West Virginia University Tech.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Retired Teacher.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Marshall University- Graphic Art.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Wayne County Republican Executive Committee Vice Chair, Former Volunteer Fire Chief, Former PTA-PTO President, Prichard Community Clean Up.
FAMILY: wife, Johnita (Dean) (40 years); children, Shawn (Shannon) Ross, Erin (Casey) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Shaymus, Vada and Bennet Ross, Ella and Case Fitzpatrick.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a God Fearing, Bible believing Christian first and foremost. I believe Wayne County has great potential for economic development and growth but must have a strong voice in Charleston to assure we get our fair share. We have all the essentials for growth. River, railroad, airport and access to Interstate 64. We must place priority on repairing our roads and crumbling infrastructure. I am a true conservative and will treat YOUR tax money as I do my personal finances. Together we can make Wayne County a better place.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
I do not feel nuclear power is a safe alternative as a power source for our state. I strongly support the use of coal and the addition of renewable energy sources.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I do not support legalization of recreational cannabis.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We as a state must revamp our tax structure for our citizens and businesses. We must make our state more competitive in order to bring and retain good jobs to our state. Our citizens are overtaxed and see little in the way of infrastructure and reason to stay in our state. We need to actively pursue technology and high-tech industry to locate in West Virginia.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
The opioid crisis has affected our state in a very negative way and many of our children are a product of parents that have fallen into this lifestyle. We need to provide drug rehabilitation and education resources to counter this epidemic.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
We must provide a competitive salary for our educators in order to attract and retain them.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
The current laws are sufficient.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
We are on the right track providing mental health counselors and social workers in our schools. We must continue to support and assure all students have access to these services and are made aware the services are available.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Being a retired Career and Technical educator. I feel Career and Technical education is the key to insuring West Virginia has a well-trained and educated workforce. The simulated workplace that is being used in our schools provide students with the tools necessary to become good employees.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The role of the legislature should be to focus on education and rehabilitation facilities to our citizens that have fallen victim to this epidemic. As a delegate I will NOT be a servant to big pharma. I will be a voice for the citizens of district 28.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
I strongly support local control in education. The county boards are elected by the citizens of the county and the teachers should be allowed to teach their subjects without being pressured by the state to pass standardized test. As a former teacher I know firsthand that so much of our time is required to do paperwork, it cuts into our instructional time.