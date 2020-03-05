HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: E. Jay Marcum
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 19 (part of Wayne County)
PARTY: Republican
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.ejaymarcum.com
HOME CITY: Prichard
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 50
EDUCATION: Ceredo-Kenova High School
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Mobile Equipment Safety Trainer for Austin Industrial Inc.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Starcon International, Steel of WV, Quality Lumber
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Church of Christ, Wayne County Prevention Coalition, WVCDL, NRA, Masons Lodge #60
FAMILY: Wife Kathy, sons Mario and Mason, parents E J and Brenda Marcum
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a 3rd generation Wayne Countian and am raising my 4th. Having 2 kids currently in Wayne County schools and a business in Prichard since 1999 allows me to see the needs of our communities first hand. My goals are to make our county better in every area possible if elected.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
The potential for WV to jump into the aerospace world seems endless. Our people are a great resource, plus these jobs would offer livable wages for families. Our state has the land around our airports, empty warehouses and manufacturing facilities across the state that could jumpstart this industry.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
My position starts with the original mandates of these regulations. Many were placed on businesses and could not be achieved for lots of reasons. In many cases the technology didn’t exist forcing a number of them to close completely. These regulations need to be reevaluated probing for better balance, everyone can agree on.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
In order to stop the decline in population, our state has to be more attractive overall. Jobs, excessive taxes on both business and residents, education accountability, infrastructure statewide is horrible. All of these areas need major work and serious attention.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
The foster care system is filled with too many rules and regulations. It could be streamlined with more focus on getting the children in a family environment promoting values toward becoming good productive citizens. Our foster families need more support from the state both financially and education for handling the children who have experienced a traumatic experience.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
When we take serious action toward managing the money we have and stop ridiculous spending, our need to add more taxes on any taxpayer will be reduced. Better money management will allow taxes across every level to be reduced. When we reduce taxes on businesses then it should be reduced on the residents also.
6. Do you think the education reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
This bill has several first-time situations our state has never faced. Having good qualities for the students and teachers. It addresses the need for more much needed support staff and workers. Provided that our student test scores and education shows improvement. It should be kept under systematic review to be certain of the effectiveness.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
In January the BOE provided training for every employee in the school system. Focusing on abuse prevention of children. A great way to fight any problem is through education. By involving every school employee through better training, they are able to provide better help to children in troubled homes. We should always be looking for ways to help this situation.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
The addition of trades and craft programs in schools will help. These programs are more effective when they are implemented in conjunction with businesses throughout the state. This allows students choosing to enter the workforce to be fully or partially trained and have better starting wages at a younger age.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Harsher penalties for dealers. Our police need support for this increased burden. Educating the children about the dangers at a younger age and again as a teen has proven effective in other states. Families need easy sources for education dealing with addiction in the homes. Our needs are great and the hurt runs deep because of this epidemic.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
WV has suffered for too long with inferior services. The best broadband companies know why they are not investing in our state. We need to invest in our future by working with the businesses willing to bring us the best broadband available. It’s the lifeline of almost every business in today’s world.