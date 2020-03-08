HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. Candidates who have not received a questionnaire can send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com with their name, candidacy and phone number.
NAME: James Kennedy
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. House of Delegates District 13 (parts of Jackson, Mason and Putnam)
PARTY: Republican
HOME CITY: Ravenswood
HOME COUNTY: Jackson County
AGE: 31
EDUCATION: HS Diploma; Military Technical School; AS Degree; Pursuing BOE.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Automation engineer
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Military; energy sector; communications; business.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: WVCDL; NRA; Marcellus Shale Coalition; Energy Strong; WVONGA
FAMILY: wife, Sabrina Kennedy; daughter, Addysin Parker Kennedy; son, James Cooper Kennedy; stepdaughters and stepson, Melissa Cullison, Maddison Cullison, Jaxson Cullison; mother, Kathy Marcum; sister, Rachel Marcum.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a WV native that is home from being exposed to many industries and acquiring much success in lieu in other parts of the country. I want to bring my experience, including political, to this great state and make an immediate positive impact. This state needs people of diversity as such regarding being exposed to other industries and states, to bring implemented successful ways here and implement them in a way that works for WV and the great people within.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
West Virginia has been living in older times. With no new industries coming in, we will always be the same. It is time to diversify WV and create careers for people to want to stay and have tremendous careers. WV also needs someone like me who can talk to these energy companies and get them to want to be here.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
I support the weakening of EPA regulations and it is not because of money, it is because those fines can be quite large if caught emitting more than allotted to emit. That goes into decision making if corporations want to establish work in WV. I know why this is happening and that is because the safety apparatuses in place now are working efficiently.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
Building up the infrastructure, while having someone work with potential companies of numerous industries to bring their business here. It is all about selling when acquiring business. Why should someone establish here and what is their risk/reward. We have the people who want to work, we just need to get that work here.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
The scope and dynamics of the foster care children among the unaccompanied youth continues to grow. We need to improve data, building a comprehensive coordinated response to end this struggle that the foster care system is facing. The best action right now is driving people to step up to help, as well as adopt if they so want to.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
This tax situation is something that will be addressed carefully. We need to really examine what is fair in terms of tax %, as well as acquiring business in the process. A lot of people are saying things need to happen quickly and I agree. Bringing in business is what the answer to this question is.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
Absolutely not! There is no need for charter schools; focus on addressing public school teacher issues. Many great teachers, with poor representation. It is almost like they were set up to fail and have the blame put on them. I will be part of the repeal act if so honored.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
As of now, weak. Let me say this first, getting the money is not the problem. This state reallocates money for more wrong reasons than any other state that I have seen, including school districts. Some schools have more money than they know what to do with, but small schools suffer. Legislators were not so good this time around
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
This falls back on bringing in jobs that pay well, even for people right out of high school that may have not been such a good grade student, though faulting them by letting them fall into poverty and drugs in the immediate area to acquire for their reasons is part of the problem. Creating vocational schools will not fix this.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
This question has many avenues you can address it as. Though, one way I see cleaning it up a little at least, is to drug test all recipients of state assistance. If you can keep at least one clean person in the house, maybe that person can maybe find a career that will come with new business this state has to acquire.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
As this is one of my industries, the state needs to work with areas that are affected by the horrible Frontier service. The state needs to work with coaxial companies to get service further out in areas that are abandoned by Frontiers copper plant that has deteriorated horribly. As I know who will be acquiring this certain territory, I can promise it will get better.