NAME: Noel Jordan
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia House of Delegates 16th District (Covers parts of Cabell and Lincoln counties)
PARTY: Democrat
HOME CITY: Milton
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
AGE: 69
EDUCATION: Master's Degree from Marshall University, a graduate of Milton High School plus a Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Marshall University.
OCCUPATION: Infocision Fundraiser
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Democratic Woman's Club of Cabell County Associate Member and Committeeman for District #3 also CWA shop steward while working for AT&T at the Ashland Call Center.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: My background is pure Cabell County.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I grew up in a working class home. I understand the dreams of such a household and the problems that are faced. I believe in healthcare for all West Virginians, teachers have my support and gender equality. More immediately I favor the continuance of medical marijuana to diversity the economy of southern West Virginia. This would include the construction of processing plants to gain the full impact of this industry. In addition, tax and economic incentives to attract other businesses.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
More immediately I favor the continuance of medical marijuana to diversity the economy of southern West Virginia. This would include the construction of processing plants to gain the full impact of this industry. In addition, tax and economic incentives to attract other businesses.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
West Virginia is blessed with a majestic outdoors where hunting and fishing are family time, this should be preserved. However, it is time to explore the evaluation of transitioning parts to economic development for jobs. Caution should not be abandoned in this effort, parts of this region are fragile and would take many years to heal should an error be made.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
State government should foster a pro-business environment so that business can grow and prosper. However, a much overlooked aspect is the educational development of adults so that they can provide a developed base of skills so that business can look to that as a positive.
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
The underlying issue of the role of social services is important to the future. If elected, I would favor increased funding for social services and mental health which are important to developing a strong state.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
The state's tax structure needs to be more sensitive to the working class and retirees. I would favor tax cuts and incentives for the working class and incentives for low income groups. While at the same moment maintaining sensitivity to taxes paid by merchants of the border counties so that they can be competitive.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
Citizens should understand that while charter schools offer an alternative to public education, there would also be a diminished role for local control of that institution. In addition, I would have favored the teacher's right to strike
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Emphasis should be placed upon support staff to aid teenagers from troubled homes. These people are a part of the future of this state and by being of aid in this stage of their development will be of benefit for our tomorrow.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
Improved adult education so that employers will benefit from an educationally developed and flexible work force. A continuing of free job skill programs would be favored as well.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Flexibility to explore new solutions should be a key mindset for the legislature. Along with the legalization of medicinal marijuana a program needs to be included to allow access to marijuana by opioid addicts so that they can have a legal access to an alternative drug. This would help in their treatment.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
The larger metropolitan areas of this nation are connected by broadband internet and West Virginia must take steps to modernize and move forward. I would be in support of bringing better broadband to rural West Virginia. Open access broadband would benefit out state.