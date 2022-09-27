We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
NAME: Mike Woelfel
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Senate 5 (southern Cabell, northern Wayne)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: woelfelforsenate.com
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Cabell
EDUCATION: B.A., History, Marshall University; Law Degree, WVU.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Senator District 5, Cabell and Wayne Counties.
ENDORSEMENTS: Labor, Chamber of Commerce, American Federation of Teachers, WVEA, Law Enforcement and other First Responders, etc.
FAMILY: spouse, Julia; children, Matthew (Stacie) and Michael (Traci); grandchildren, Colin, Carter and Mady.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: This community has been very good to me and my family. I believe my experience, education and skill sets enable me to be an effective advocate for Wayne and Cabell Counties. Each day of the 60-day legislative session, I strive to read and understand policy, use my common sense and be an independent thinker. My goal is to improve the future of the people of our communities.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Yes, I support nuclear energy and gave a floor speech in favor of this option. West Virginia needs an “all of the above” energy policy.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I wrote the West Virginia medical cannabis statute. We need to fully implement and monitor this legislation before we debate potential legalization. I favor decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis and introduced a Bill this session to do so. The bill was never moved by the majority party.
3. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
West Virginia needs a drug free, well-educated workforce. This begins with improved funding for public education. West Virginia must become an “all of the above” energy state which also includes nuclear. New employment opportunities will address the outmigration of our citizens. Manufacturing jobs will increase through expansion of existing companies and attracting new job creators.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We have long ignored the best interests of foster children. CPS workers are underpaid, undervalued and grossly overwhelmed with the caseload. WV must prioritize its treatment of our at-risk youth and provide enhanced resources to assist our most vulnerable children. Failure to fully address our foster care crisis will foreseeably result in undereducated young adults, low workforce participation, poverty and criminal behavior.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
It is clear that qualified educators will be retained and attracted by competitive pay, supplemented by deliberative, enhanced funding of public education. It is poor public policy to divert public monies to profit making charter school companies. Educational policy should be made locally. I trust the duly elected members of the Cabell and Wayne County Boards of Education to make education policy.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I support anti-discrimination efforts. Laws which discriminate against West Virginians are not merely bad policy but will certainly serve to deter national job creators from locating businesses in West Virginia.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Our current efforts are substandard. The ongoing, pervasive opioid epidemic has shattered many families. Sadly, the most stable environment for many West Virginia youth is their local school. Support staff are critical in ensuring these vulnerable children are connected with appropriate services, are fed, clothed and have adequate housing. We need more, qualified support staff.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
West Virginia needs a drug free, well-educated workforce. This begins with improved funding for public education. West Virginia must become an “all of the above” energy state which also includes nuclear. New employment opportunities will address the outmigration of our citizens. Manufacturing jobs will increase through expansion of existing companies and attracting new job creators.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
The opioid epidemic remains at a high crisis level in West Virginia. Our teens and children are the individuals at most risk to suffer adverse outcomes. Grandparents are raising a large majority of our youth. Social services for “grand families” are woefully inadequate. This must be addressed.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Local education decisions should be made at the local level. I trust the duly elected members of the Cabell and Wayne Boards of Education to address education policy.
Additional general election questions
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
Yes. I gave a floor speech which stated my belief that the citizens of West Virginia should vote to address this complex issue.
