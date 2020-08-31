HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
NAME: Ralph Rodighiero
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia State Senate 7 (covers Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne counties)
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: www.ralphrodighiero2020.com
HOME CITY: Logan
HOME COUNTY: Logan County
AGE: 57
EDUCATION: High school diploma
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: West Virginia House of Delegates
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired coal miner and UPS driver
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Gideons International, We Can, and Ministries Homeless Shelter
ENDORSEMENTS: AFL-CIO, AFT, AFT-Boone, WVEA, WVSSPA, UMWA, USW, WV LAWPAC, Boots of Recovery, Future of 55 PAC, CWA, Building and Construction Trades PAC, Graded A by WVCDL, WV for Life, and Delegate Robert Thompson.
FAMILY: son and daughter-In-law, Rafael and Joanna Rodighiero; grandchildren, Roman and Eva Rodighiero; son, Dominic Rodighiero
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Thank you for your support over the years. I wish to continue being YOUR Voice in Charleston by representing Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Coal, and Pro-Union causes. Please feel free to contact me at (304) 784-8881 or rmrodighiero81@gmail.com if you ever have any questions or concerns. It’s MY JOB to work for you! W.VA. SENATE AND HOUSE
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
Tourism and Manufacturing is the key to creating more jobs in southern WV. I will be pushing for investments into our own natural beauty to increase tourism while working to create a business-friendly environment to attract more manufacturers. Also, fixing our roads and better internet is another step to bringing more jobs to our area!
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
I’m always for keeping our water and air clean, but we CANNOT go out of our way to harm coal-related jobs. I believe that it is possible to keep our water and air clean while supporting coal. That is what I intend on doing if you elect me as your next State Senator!
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
I believe that the government's job is to create a business-friendly environment to ALL industries to help create stable, good-paying jobs for our area. Also, by investing in tourism, it adds more things to do for our people and children! Good jobs and things to do are what our people need!
Additional questions from HD Media:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
There is no one fix-all when it comes to repairing our broken foster system. By putting our kids first and supporting foster families, we would be going in the right direction.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
I do not believe that big businesses should get a tax break if the people don’t. One tax I would like to see decreased is our tax on gasoline. By decreasing this, gas prices would decrease, helping the average West Virginian. If we can help the people AND businesses, then I am for it. We DO need a tax overhaul!
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
No. Until we start seeing our children’s education as an investment, and not an expense, we will continue to be at the bottom in education. Our teachers need to be paid what they’re worth, and education should be handled at a local level, not by big wigs in Charleston!
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
I believe school counselors are SO important. I hope that we can continue to push for services to help children in troubled homes. It seems like these investments are always done up North, and take years to reach our neck of the woods. That needs to change!
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
We need more vocational programs for our students. By giving high school students a skill, they are more prepared to enter the workforce after graduation.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
By helping to create stable, good-paying jobs, I believe we can turn the opioid crisis around. Investments into early prevention and mental health are also very important.
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
Improved broadband would help attract business to the Mountain State. I will fight for funding improved Internet and Cell Phone service to help bring West Virginia into the 21st century.
11. How would you prioritize using the funds provided to WV by the CARES Act and other COVID-19 relief funds?
New question; awaiting a reply.
12. What changes in current election laws would you favor to make voting safer and more accessible?
New question; awaiting a reply.
13. Lack of broadband access limits employment and educational opportunities in many parts of West Virginia. What should be done to make broadband available statewide?
New question; awaiting a reply.
14. Given COVID-19, how do you propose we protect our students, teachers and school service personnel while at the same time providing equal access to a quality education across the state?
New question; awaiting a reply.
15. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective state legislator?
New question; awaiting a reply.