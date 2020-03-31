HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Kristina "Kris" Raynes
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Division 2
PARTY: Non-partisan
BIOGRAPHY: I received a B.A., Criminal Justice, Marshall University, cum laude and J.D., University of Akron School of Law. I have been a state and federal prosecutor for 20 years. I am a presenter/faculty for National District Attorneys Association, presenter/faculty for ChildFirst (training forensic interviewers for children who are physically/sexually abused). I am currently endorsed by WV State GOP Party. RaynesforJustice.com. Legal/Judicial Experience I started my career in the Summit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Akron, OH. In 2006, I returned home to WV to become a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of WV and came to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office in 2008. Licensed to practice WV, OH, Southern District of WV and Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. What changes would you like to see to the state’s court system?
As a state and federal prosecutor for 20 years, it has been my job to hold people accountable for their actions. I believe I can bring that skill set to the WV Supreme Court. I will return accountability and transparency to the Court and to the citizens of WV and will raise the bar of professionalism among the litigants.
2. How would you prioritize budget allocations for the court system (e.g., family court, drug court)?
As an administrative oversight agent for the Court, our budget structure should reflect what is most needed in our state now. I would structure a significant budget for drug courts to discover the most effective treatment for our opioid crisis and also encourage funding for abuse and neglect cases in juvenile courts to address the foster parent shortage in WV