NAME: John D. Perdue
CANDIDATE FOR: West Virginia Treasurer
PARTY: Democrat
HOME COUNTY: Kanawha
BIOGRAPHY: I grew up in Boone County, WV, graduated from Scott High School, and received a BS from WVU in 1972. I started working for the Department of Agriculture in 1973, then moved to Governor Caperton’s office as his Senior Aide in 1989. In 1996, I was elected State Treasurer and have held the position since. Read more at PerdueForTreasurer.com.
1. What changes would you make in the operation of the Treasurer’s office?
Over the years, I have put safety, security and transparency at the forefront of the Treasurer’s Office. With a team of skilled professionals, we have modernized and expanded the office. For example, West Virginians can purchase hunting and fishing licenses online, state agencies can conduct banking business electronically, and universities and municipalities can invest overnight.
2. What do you hope to accomplish as Treasurer?
The State Treasury is a trusted banking operation because I acted on my vision when I took office. During my next term, I will bring innovative expansions to the programs I established like SMART529, Financial Education and WVABLE. Other programs that continue to grow under my leadership include Unclaimed Property and West Virginia Retirement Plus.
3. What experience, training or education do you have that would make you an effective Treasurer?
Banking and investing take experience and continuity to produce results. Serving as State Treasurer, I have built a strong and steady operation for West Virginia’s future. We returned more than $226 million in Unclaimed Property. We expanded SMART529. You can use it to pay K-12 tuition, vocational or technical school costs, expenses at colleges and universities, and much more.