HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (If a candidate has no opposition in the primary election, then they will receive a questionnaire after the primary ends.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Joann Hurley
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Board of Education
PARTY: Non-partisan race
HOME CITY: Huntington
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am blessed to have the journey of a lifetime. I have worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Wayne County School System. I have worked with all areas of personnel and have learned so much from our employees, students and parents. I am comfortable and confident with my decision making because I can identify with the work they do, the problems they have and I can celebrate their successes. I hope I have served you well and earned your support.
EDUCATION: Masters Degree plus.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Currently serving on Wayne County Board of Education
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 37 years as teacher/principal in Wayne County Schools and 5 years as principal in Lawrence County Kentucky Schools.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member of Webb Freewill Baptist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa ( Beta Beta Chapter), Order of Eastern Star, Farm Bureau.
ENDORSEMENTS: AFT-Wayne County American Federation of Teachers; WVEA- Wayne County West Virginia Education Assoc.
FAMILY: mother, Emma Sammons; husband, Neil Hurley; son and daughter-in-law, David Neil and Kimberly Hurley; two grandchildren, Nick and Arielle Hurley.
1. What do you see your role should be as a member of the Board of Education?
In my role I wear many hats. They include but certainly not limited to providing a positive and safe environment for students and employees, providing relevant and meaningful educational opportunities and programs for students and providing the tools/materials for staff to implement these programs. Making best decisions based on state guidelines.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
We have been increasing course offerings to give students relevant, interesting and challenging classes. We must see that students have academic skills while providing the opportunity for them to reach their highest potential. Students need a varied curriculum to meet the needs of those entering the work force as well as those entering our universities.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
Parental involvement is an extremely important component for a successful school. The first step is to make parents comfortable and welcome in the school setting. Parent involvement must be purposeful and meaningful not busy work. Parents are valuable in all areas example: special activities /projects, playgrounds, libraries, tutoring, sports etc.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
Providing relevant professional development, positive learning experiences and the opportunity for staff to work together with data is essential to increasing rigor and quality education. I think it equally important to give employees input into the professional development needed. Other factors impacting rigor is using various teaching styles and techniques as well as incorporating depth of knowledge
5. In your opinion, what’s the most pressing issue the district is facing and how would you address it?
The major issue is CORONAVIRIS closures. We are currently providing on-line instruction for students and delivering take home packets with meal deliveries. We provided laptops to students in need. We will adjust our plans as State/Federal guidelines change. We are BLESSED to have employees going above and beyond to meet needs.