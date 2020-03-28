HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Randy Trautwein
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Board of Education
PARTY: Non-partisan race
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: Facebook
HOME CITY: Lavalette
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 64
EDUCATION: Wayne High School 1973; A.B., Marshall University 1976; J.D., Duke University School of Law 1979.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Lawyer, Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry, PLLC
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Member, Wayne County Board of Education; Member, Board of Directors Green Acres Regional Center.
ENDORSEMENTS: Wayne County American Federation of Teachers.
FAMILY: wife, Kimberly Trautwein; children, John, Jason and Kevin Trautwein; grandchildren, Brantley and Bryler Trautwein.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: A lifelong Wayne Countian, I am running to use my legal skills and experience to help continue the progress we have made for all of us. We must meet the needs of all of our students, including those who are college bound, those seeking CTE and vocational training, and those with special needs in education and counseling. We must be united to serve all of Wayne County. I am honored to be endorsed by Wayne County AFT and we must support our teachers and our service personnel. Standing together, we can meet the challenges we face.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
Help set the vision, priorities and goals for the county; adopt policies to give direction to meet those goals; evaluate and work with the superintendent; oversee and manage the board’s budget and meet facility needs; advance educational innovation; involve parents and the community; support our students and employees; and work for all of Wayne County.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
Our superintendent and our attendance director already work with parents and other public authorities to resolve attendance and dropout issues. We must continue those efforts which include counseling and encouragement to students to remain in school. Flexible scheduling may allow older students to both hold a job and continue their education.
3. How would you encourage more parental involvement?
Student success is most dependent upon parental involvement. We already encourage parents to be involved with their children’s schools. The Board web site keeps parents advised as to grades, events, resources and opportunities. All Board members go to each school during the year to meet with staff and parents and to learn of their needs.
4. How would you increase the rigor of the curriculum to benefit students?
While good, rigor alone is insufficient. It is also important to continue to increase opportunities and innovation, from an upcoming personal finance course, to Project Lead the Way, to our award winning robotics program, and dozens of CTE programs, including an upcoming aircraft maintenance program. We must continue to support our teachers who serve on education’s front line.
5. In your opinion, what’s the most pressing issue the district is facing and how would you address it?
The most pressing needs are intertwined. A declining population and declining financial support, along with the opioid crisis, confront us with challenges. Remaining financially sound requires us to be imaginative in seeking funding. We have successfully maintained and updated our facilities, increased student safety and improved academic achievement. We must stay the course of all of us.