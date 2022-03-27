We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right.
We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website. (Candidates who have no opposition in the primary election will later receive a questionnaire if they are contested in the general election.)
If a candidate is having trouble sending in a questionnaire, please click on an existing profile in your race. Send the same information, your numbered answers and your photo in an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com. You will receive a confirmation email back within two business days.
NAME: Dennis C. Ashworth
CANDIDATE FOR: Wayne County Board of Education District 2
PARTY: Nonpartisan race
HOME CITY: Kenova
HOME COUNTY: Wayne
AGE: 75
EDUCATION: Bachelor's, Marshall University; Master of Science, Marshall University; 65 hours post Master.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Member of Wayne Board of Education
OTHER WORK HISTORY: Retired Huntington Police Officer, Retired Teacher Wayne County.
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS: Retired School employees; Fraternal. Order of Police, Crescent 32. AF&AM, IOOF Huntington lodge 64.
FAMILY: two daughters and five grandchildren.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: Im finishing my first team on the Board of Education. I feel that we have made great progress both in student achievement and improvement in facilities. I would appreciate the support of the voters so that we can continue the progress.
1. What should your role be as a member of the Board of Education?
I feel that my roll as a board member is set policy, approve the budget other acts of the office.
2. How would you address the dropout issue?
to address drop out issue. i feel that expanding our curriculum to provide more choices and better chances for achievement both in college prep and community and technical education (CTE). With more choices of programs the students have a better chance for success.
3. What can the Board of Education do to encourage better communication between parents and teachers?
Better communication between parents and teachers can be achieved providing and encouraging. Schools to have open house, student recognition programs, teacher conferences, and special student performances. Continue our county web page updated and encourage class web pages.
4. How can you increase the standards of the curriculum to benefit students?
Student curriculum standards can possibly be increased by encouraging our school system administration continue to maintain teacher training and planning programs searching for proven strategies that can benefit our students and include them into our curriculum.
5. What would you do to improve student achievement?
Student achievement can be improved by lowering class sizes, continue providing interventionist, after school tutoring and recognizion and award programs. Also research programs that have proven themselves to improve student achievement.
6. What do you think schools should be doing about drug prevention?
Drug prevention can be improved by implementing drug awareness programs, implement cooperation with legal system by encouraging students to participate in drug court, and work closely with law enforcement. Possibly encourage students to develope their own drug prevention programs and help them implement them.
7. What is the number one priority for public education in the county?
The number one priority for public education is student achievement and improvement of graduation rates.
8. How would you assess the condition of the county’s school facilities? What improvements, if any, do you think should be the focus in the next 10 years?
Our school facilities are good but we're working to make them better by painting schools inside and out, paving school parking lots. We have replaced roofs on several schools that badly needed it. A window replacement program is proceeding in our schools as well as restroom restoration in many schools. We are implementing a program to schedule and maintain our facilities on an annual basis. We also are intending to build a new pre k 8 school at Buffalo.
9. How do you plan to minimize the draining effect of the legislation that encourages charter schools, private schools and paid home-schooling?
The drawing effect of anti public school legislation presents us with quite a delemina. It seems that some in our legislature are on a mission to destroy public education. Our task is to make the public aware of their efforts, enlist parents to help us fight their efforts. We need to continue to provide the best education possible for our student and work thru it.
10. What do you think are the most important safety issues in the county’s schools?
To improve safety concerns I think is to make buildings safer with safe school entrances and inclosing walk way areas between buildings, we could also use additional school resource officers.