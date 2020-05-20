HD Media is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2020 elections.
NAME: Douglas Leigh Hughes
CANDIDATE FOR: W.Va. Governor
PARTY: Democrat
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/Doug-for-WV-Governor-105918874443359/
HOME CITY: Logan
HOME COUNTY: Logan County
AGE: 69
EDUCATION: Beckley & Huntington East HS, Marshall University (Jr. Biology) and SWVCC Mining Engineering Tech Degree.
CURRENT OFFICE OR OCCUPATION: Hospital Patient & Disabled Veteran Advocate.
OTHER WORK HISTORY: 6-year AFL-CIO, 6-year UMWA, 9-yyear Prep Plant Supervisor, 3-year Surface Mine Foremen, 12-year Environmental Permit Writer.
FAMILY: Wife, married for 50 years, raised three MU Graduates.
PERSONAL STATEMENT: I am a lifetime Mountaineer. The only candidate with a “Proactive Addiction Prevention Initiative” ( PAPI: found on my Facebook Page ), a concrete logical results oriented policy to address new addiction and stop wasting our tax revenue on REACTIVE policy. By intervening in teen addiction, addressing underage alcohol consumption, and Educational block support I will vastly reduce the need of our Special Interest Recovery Industry which depletes funds needed for the improvements to our State the tax payers expect ! Since becoming a Hospital Patient and Disabled Veteran Advocate, I have 2-5 new contacts daily of those at the edge of suicide.
Questions from the West Virginia League of Women Voters:
1. With the decline in the extraction industries in West Virginia, what do you think should be done to diversify the state’s economy?
Mountaineers are smarter and have greater entrepreneurial paradigms than given credit. That is seen in the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, which I hope to duplicate in a depressed area in the northeast or northwest. We must establish a timetable for transition from coal mining as the major industry to other primary industry.
2. Do you support recent weakening of EPA regulations concerning air and water quality? Why or why not?
No. As the only person who registered for the Marshall University Environmental Forum, before it was cancelled, I have the most extensive environmental experience of all candidates. My 12-years as an Environmental Permit Writer, I have approved wetland, stream restoration & habitat projects design and implementations. I have processed several lake projects from coal mining mitigation liability.
3. What role do you see for state government in reversing West Virginia’s population decline?
Both of my sons, Marshall University Graduates (one MBA from Ohio University), moved, and I understand the lack of the jobs which would have kept them here. One wanted to develop an Internet company in southern WV in the early 1990’s, but the interest simply was not here! We have a unique historical opportunity to become a much needed Physical Rehabilitation Hub (not DRUG recovery).
Additional questions from The Herald-Dispatch:
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the 7,000 plus children who are now in it. Some action has been taken in recent months, but what further action do you think might be necessary?
Action to date is reactive on the drug crisis, and Foster Care is one conflagration. Drug Policy to, “try something, and if it does not work, try something else”, has been an abysmal failure no matter the metric! Obviously, we must address this catastrophic failure which caused social service overload.
5. There have been several attempts to reduce taxes on business in the state, including one failed in this past legislative session. Is it wise to keep pursuing tax breaks for business, at the possible expense of residential taxpayers? Do you think the state’s tax structure needs an overhaul?
No! That will not now, nor has it ever, promoted business development. With the automobile taxes imposed when the current Administration took office in 2017, our citizens are burdened too much. Special Interest driven Legislation such as tax brakes for themselves has come to an end. I have not accepted donations of any kind.
6. Do you think the educational reform bill passed in 2019 is working/will be effective?
Heck NO! My wife Karen taught Grade School for 10-years, and High School 25-years. To reform Education, first ask a teacher!! The Special Interest driven Legislature sneaked through Charter Schools, and simply consolidate Public Schooled to pay for it! If Public Schools had the same class load as that of Charter Schools, the existing schools would produce the superior citizens.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Again, my Proactive Addiction Prevention Initiative (PAPI), found at: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100047172636070. which will reduce the catastrophic failure of the past decade and longer, robbing our tax revenue, will now afford us offering competitive salaries, and continuing staff education.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
As a past member of the AFL-CIO and UMWA, I understand its inevitable collapse. As Europe has done because gas is more economical than coal, we have to mandate transition from coal use. A timetable must me made, and employment of these highly skilled citizens must be planned. Mandating coal use as currently the policy, will insure a collapse as that which caused our drug problem today.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
Again, my Proactive Addiction Prevention Initiative (PAPI) which will reduce the catastrophic failure robbing our tax revenue, to afford us offering competitive salaries, and continuing staff education. What a thought to be something other than last in everything as we have been since I can remember!
10. How would you improve the state’s access to broadband internet?
Once our taxes no longer are earmarked for Special Interests, we will be in a financial posture to demand far advanced systems development and more attractive enhancement for prospective companies. My Facebook Page is found at, https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100047172636070.