Election days and polling hours
Primary election: Tuesday, May 10
General election: Tuesday, Nov. 8
Polling hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Qualifications to register to vote
You are eligible to register to vote in West Virginia if you are:
- A resident of West Virginia and the county where you register.
- A U.S. citizen.
- At least 17 years old and 18 before the next general election.
- Not currently under conviction for a felony, including probation or parole, or a court ruling of mental incompetence. (Voting rights are restored when the term of conviction ends.)
- You may register at any time. To be eligible to vote in a specific election, you must register 21 days before that election.
Registering to vote
In person: Register at a registration office listed below. Bring proof of physical address (i.e. driver's license; utility bill; bank statement; paycheck; and other government document).
- The county clerk's office at your county courthouse (If it is close to an election, registering at the county clerk's office is the best place to go to be certain you will be on the books on election day.)
- Driver license offices
- Public assistance agencies
- Agencies which serve people with disabilities
- Marriage license offices (at county clerk's offices)
- Military recruiting offices
By mail: Request an application from your county clerk or the Secretary of State, or download a mail-in registration form from the Secretary of State website. If you registered by mail, remember to take your driver's license or other ID and proof of age to the polls the first time you vote.
Updating your registration: If you move within your county or change your name, update your registration in one of these ways:
- At your county clerk's office or other registration office.
- By mail, using the regular mail-in voter registration form.
- Update your registration by downloading a mail-in registration form by going to the website.
- At your polling place, if you did not move to a different precinct.
- At your new polling place if you moved to a new precinct, although you will have to vote a provisional ballot since your registration would not be available to check.
Voter registration deadlines
May 10 Primary Election: Tuesday, April 19
Nov. 8 General Election: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Early voting
PRIMARY: April 27-May 7: Any registered voter may vote in person in the county clerk office or area designated in the county courthouse for the Primary Election.
GENERAL: Oct. 26-Nov. 5: Any registered voter may vote in person in the office of the county clerk or area designated in the county courthouse for the General Election.
West Virginia contact information
Cabell County Clerk
750 5th Ave. Suite 108
Huntington, WV 25701
phone: 304-526-8625
fax: 304-526-8632
Lincoln County Clerk
P.O. Box 497
Hamlin, WV 25523
phone: 304-824-3336 ext. 233
fax: 304-824-2444
Mason County Clerk
200 6th St.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
phone: 304-675-1997
fax: 304-675-2521
Putnam County Clerk
3389 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25213
phone: 304-586-0202
fax: 304-586-0280
Website: http://putnamcoclerk.com/
Wayne County Clerk
P. O. Box 248
Wayne, WV 25570
phone: 304-272-6369
fax: 304-272-5318
W.Va. Secretary of State
1900 Kanawha Blvd.
East Charleston, WV 25305-0770
election website: http://www.sos.wv.gov
phone (toll free): (866) 767-8683