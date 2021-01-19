CHARLESTON — Almost all of the West Virginia’s constitutional officers took their respective oaths of office Monday during a week that will culminate with Gov. Jim Justice taking his oath for a second time during his inauguration Friday at the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.
All of the constitutional officers except Auditor J.B. McCuskey and Justice took their oath of office Monday. McCuskey will take his oath Tuesday.
All of the men will take a ceremonial oath of office during the inauguration ceremonies Friday.
Installed in their respective offices, Gov. Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Treasurer Riley Moore, Auditor McCuskey, Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey make up an all-Republican group of constitutional officers.
Moore is the newest officer, having won his first election for treasurer in November. Moore, of Harpers Ferry, is the grandson of former Gov. Arch Moore and nephew of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
He served one term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. He is the 25th West Virginia treasurer and the first Republican to hold the office since 1976, according to the state Treasurer’s website.
The constitutional officers also serve on the Board of Public Works, which is a corporation established in West Virginia law to consider state property transaction and value assessments, issuing of bonds, and establishing levies, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
In addition to the six constitutional officers, the West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, by law, also is part of the Board of Public Works.