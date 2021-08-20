It was just a preseason scrimmage Friday night when Cabell Midland came to South Charleston. But it never really felt like a scrimmage.
Not with the talent on either side, the tone of play and the time the starters were actually on the field. It felt like something else entirely.
Friday’s workout was the final live competition for both teams before they kick off the regular season on Aug. 27. Last year, the two teams posted the only unbeaten regular-season records in Class AAA (both were 5-0) and earned the top two seeds in the playoff ratings, Midland first and SC second. They seemed destined to meet in the postseason, but COVID-19 issues intervened.
So the Knights and Black Eagles — members of the 10-team Mountain State Athletic Conference — never met a year ago, and aren’t scheduled to play this season, either. Which made Friday’s meeting seem like a showdown of sorts, since both are again expected to be among the top contenders in their class this season.
That was evident even before the starters began a 30-minute, rolling-clock first period. Each team had a nice following in the stands and both squads played like they had something to prove. Emotions were so high that play was halted a couple of times to settle things down.
“It was a good scrimmage. I enjoyed it,’’ said Midland coach Luke Salmons. “A lot of respect for South Charleston. They’re a good football team. It was fun. I thought it was great for both schools.’’
The Knights starters scored two touchdowns in that first period to one for SC. Midland got scoring runs of 15 yards by Mason Moran and 1 yard by Chandler Schmidt. The Black Eagles tacked on an 11-yard pass from Trey Dunn to Wayne Harris.
Momentum swayed back and forth in that first period as the starters ran just 31 total plays, 20 by Midland.
The Knights went first and were held to a net of 2 yards on seven plays, with a failed fourth down giving SC the ball at the Midland 37. Big hits were supplied by the Black Eagles’ Mondrell Dean and Amellio Miller in that first possession. SC then moved in to score, using 10 plays to go 37 yards, with Dunn finding Harris for the TD.
Midland then moved 70 yards in six plays for its first score, getting gains of 14 and 15 yards by Moran and 14 yards by Jackson Fetty.
South Charleston’s next drive was over before it started, with Zech Roberts intercepting a pass on the first snap and returning it 40 yards. The Knights moved 22 yards in seven plays for their second score on Schmidt’s TD. A 17-yard burst by Moran put the ball on the 1.
That proved to be it for each team’s first string. Midland gained 104 yards on 20 plays (all runs) on its three possessions and SC managed 29 yards on its 11 plays covering two possessions.
After the backups played a 30-minute period (with two more Midland TDs), that was it for the scrimmage, although each coach seemed willing to put his starters back out on the field in some fashion.
“We talked all week and we agreed to go 30 minutes (starters) and 30 minutes (backups),’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “and we were going to do some (10-play possessions), but I guess we’re not going to do that.
“We’re all about getting out here, getting some reps and getting out, going on and playing Morgantown, and staying healthy. That’s what (Salmons) and I both agreed on all week. I guess that’s what we did. Guess([they) didn’t like it after the first 30 minutes. I pulled Trey after the first series because we’re focused on our (opener). I’m not worried about the scrimmage.’’
SC visits Morgantown on Aug. 27 in its first game, while Midland travels to Spring Valley the same night.
“They’re a pretty good football team, and we’re supposed to be a pretty good football team,’’ Mays said. “But I think the best thing we can do is get out here, get some work and get out of here.’’
Salmons, though, said he didn’t want to see the scrimmage cut short.
“We were ready to go four quarters,’’ he said. “That’s why we were upset. We wanted to play more. Our kids need to play.
“We’ve got some things to work on, but we’re getting better. I like our kids. We played a lot of kids. We’ve just got to get better and play. I’m sure we made lots of mistakes, but we started kind of slow, and we do that sometimes. That’s why I’m glad they picked up the energy and effort.’’
Salmons said his team didn’t dress 40 players, including “a couple of starters,’’ due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Mays said he was also missing some players for the same reason.
Moran led the Knights with 58 yards on five carries, and Fetty added 37 yards on seven attempts. Dunn, playing one possession, was 3 of 7 passing for 17 yards and ran once for 9 yards. Harris had two catches for 13 yards.
Midland advanced to the state semifinals last year without playing a game, as each of its first two opponents weren’t able to compete because of their county’s COVID status. When it came time for the playoff semifinals, the only AAA team in the state that was COVID eligible was SC, which was ultimately crowned champion.