NOTE: The Coal Valley News encourages citizens to confirm meeting dates and calendar events throughout the county before traveling.
EVENTS
JULY 5
n The Monthly Main Street Art Walk in Madison will resume at 3 p.m. on July 5. All fees for artists to set up in July will be waived. Contact Teena Merlin on the Main Street Art Walk Facebook page or call 304-601-5789.
July 12-Aug. 2
n The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, welcomes World Team Tennis this summer. See Sloane Stephens, the Bryan brothers and more prominent tennis stars live in action from July 12 through Aug. 2. Join us for the 45th season of World TeamTennis at The Greenbrier. Get your tickets now at WTTTickets.com.
MEETINGS
n On the first Thursday of each month, the Boone County Genealogical Society meets at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. in the winter months; otherwise, the meeting is held at 7 p.m.
n Boone County Commission meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Annex, third floor. Call 304-369-7303.
n The Boone County Public Service District meets once per month at the Danville Community Center Room 101 at 731 Hopkins Ave. Meeting dates are released monthly. Call 304-369-2622.
n Boone County Board of Education’s meeting schedule can be found at boonecountyboe.org. The board meets at 6 p.m. at its chambers in the operations complex in Foster.
n Danville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Danville Community Center, 731 Hopkins Ave. Call 304-369-5428.
n Madison City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the council’s chambers located beside the Madison Civic Center at 261 Washington Ave. Call 304-369-2762.
n Sylvester Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Town Hall, 32832 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-0580.
n Whitesville City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the council’s chambers at 39140 Coal River Road. Call 304-854-2658.