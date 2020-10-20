ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- If not that one team wears orange and the other green, Nelsonville-York and Fairland might be difficult to distinguish apart.
The sixth-seeded Buckeyes (5-2) visit the No. 3 seed Dragons (6-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Division VI, Region 23 highs school football playoffs regional quarterfinals. Both teams feature explosive offenses with strong passing attacks and running games.
"They're a very well-coached team," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said of Nelsonville-York. "They're multi-faceted. They run the spread, but they also run the power-I. We have to prepare for both assets."
The Dragons are happy to prepare for anyone. After earning a first-round bye, Fairland's game last week was somewhat in doubt after non-football-players at the school tested positive for COVID-19. Fairland went into its game with Rock Hill at less than full strength because of precautionary quarantines and injuries, but scored each time it had the ball in a 41-7 victory.
The Dragons didn't practice at all last week, but returned to the field of preparation this week.
The Buckeyes, meanwhile, also earned a first-round bye before beating visiting Symmes Valley 41-6 last week.
Nelsonville-York is led by the senior passing-receiving duo of Drew Carter and Ethan Gail. Carter has completed 86 of 145 passes for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Gail has 31 receptions for 531 yards and six touchdowns. Those two teamed up for three TDs last week.
"Fairland, they're a very good team, very fundamental," Gail told the Athens Post. "We just need to play our game."
The Buckeyes' game has been quite good, especially after a slow start during which they lost 34-28 to Division VII power Trimble and 24-12 to Division V playoff team Wellston. Despite losing top running back Brandon Phillips to a season-ending injury in week two, Nelsonville-York has beaten Meigs 42-16, Vinton County 17-14 in overtime, River Valley 51-7 and Athens 36-6.
Fairland brings a potent air attack led by senior quarterback Max Ward, who has completed 80 of 126 passes for 1,448 yards and 22 touchdowns, with five interceptions. Senior Gavin Hunt has 35 catches for 716 yards. Zander Schmidt has caught 17 passes for 288 yards and Steeler Leep 10 balls for 210 yards. J.D. Brumfield is the leading rusher, with 626 yards on 77 carries.
The Dragons have beaten Chesapeake 28-13, Coal Grove 27-21, Portsmouth 34-6, South Point 47-7 and Rock Hill 42-6 and 41-7. Their lone loss was 47-43 at Division IV playoff winner Gallia Academy.
The winner of Saturday's game advances to the regional semifinals Oct. 31 at home against the victor from Saturday's game pitting No. 18 Loudonville (3-5) against No. 10 Coal Grove (5-2).