ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland's trips to the Ohio high school Elite Eight or Final Four were reserved only for the Dragons' powerful boys and girls basketball teams.
Until now.
Third-seeded Fairland (8-1) visits top-seeded Fort Frye (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cadet Stadium in Beverly, Ohio, in the Division VI, Region 23 high school football championship game. The contest marks the deepest playoff run in school history for the Dragons. The winner of the Elite Eight showdown advances to the state semifinals.
The Cadets present a monumental challenge. Ranked third in the Associated Press poll, Fort Frye held scoreless fifth-seeded Barnesville (6-3) last week in a 34-0 quarterfinal triumph. The Shamrocks feature a similar, although a bit less potent, offense as Fairland, which climbed as high as 16th in the AP poll this season. The Cadets stacked to stop the run and Barnesville adjusted with a quick-hit passing game that moved the ball well but never reached the end zone.
Whether Fort Frye will deploy a similar strategy against the Dragons is to be seen. Fairland features one of the premier deep passing combinations in Ohio in quarterback Max Ward and wide receiver Gavin Hunt. Coal Grove double-teamed Hunt last week in the Dragons' 27-12 victory, but running back J.D. Brumfield made them pay with 132 yards on 17 carries and 103 yards on six catches.
Fairland also effectively implemented an option package that it hadn't run before, with Zander Schmidt taking snaps.
"We had an alternate game plan," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. "They came in and doubled Gavin, tried to take away some deep things and make us drive the ball. We added the option package in and they loaded up to the trips and allowed the opportunity to hit them up back side."
Cunningham, of course, wouldn't reveal if he has alternate plans for Fort Frye, a team that runs the wing-T and pounds defenses with the ground game but that can throw out of play-action. The Cadets ran for 322 yards on 38 carries last week, with Maeson Long leading the way with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Ian Ellis completed 6 of 11 passes for 100 yards and a TD.
Cunningham, who has Fairland in the playoffs for the third time in six seasons, said his team's success is a tribute to the players' unselfishness. Hunt caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown last week, well below his averages.
"The greatest thing about it is Gavin never once said a word about not getting the ball," Cunningham said. "He was as happy for them as he would have been if he were doing it himself. That's a sign of a real good football team. He did his job."
Barnesville threatened but never scored. Cunningham said his team needs to take advantage of scoring opportunities. Last week, he brought in former Marshall University coach Bobby Pruett to talk with his team about finishing.
"He spoke about the five components to finish. The most important is to believe in one another," Cunningham said.