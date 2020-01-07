IRONTON — Fairland outscored Ironton 12-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for a key Ohio Valley Conference victory in girls high school basketball Monday at the Conley Center.
The Dragons (7-8 overall, 6-1 OVC) led 17-10 at halftime, but the Fighting Tigers, ranked 10th in the state in Division III, rallied for a 31-26 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Senior guard Jenna Stone paced Fairland with 10 points.
Senior guard Lexie Arden led Ironton (10-1) with 20 points.
The Dragons entertain OVC leader Coal Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Raceland.