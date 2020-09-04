ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio{ — Fairland used first-half fireworks and a defensive stand late in the fourth period to escape with a 27-21 win over Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference football game Friday night at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Dragons quarterback Gavin Hunt threw three first-half touchdown passes, covering 8 and 35 yards to Zander Schmidt and a 96-yard bomb to Gavin Hunt. Schmidt sprinted 54 yards for a TD at the start of the third period to give Fairland a 27-0 lead and thoughts turned to a possible running clock with one more score.
Coal Grove, though, said “no way” and came storming back. Not withstanding a second-period drive where the Hornets had a first-and-goal at the 7 and turned the ball over on downs, Coal Grove threatened little early.
Trey Hunt scored on a 7-yard run in the third period to get Coal Grove on the board. The Hornets added two scores in the fourth to make it 27-21. Clay Ferguson threw a 25-yard TD to Chase Hall, and after the Hornets blocked a punt, Austin Stapleton went over from 8 yards. Coal Grove got the ball at the Fairland 18 on the blocked kick.
The Hornets made one last stop and got the ball at its 23 with 4:40 left. That’s when the Fairland defense stepped up. After a first down, Fairland’s Jordan Willams sacked Ferguson for a 7-yard loss, then the fourth-down pass went incomplete and the Dragons then ran out the clock.
Fairland is 2-0 overall and in the OVC. Coal Grove is 1-1, 1-1. The Dragons visit Portsmouth (1-1, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets also play at 7 p.m. Friday at Ironton (2-0, 2-0)
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham expressed relief when the game ended.
“We’re very young and I told them we can’t get too excited about what happened in the first half,” Cunningham said. “We got too conservative in the second half.. I’ve got to do a better job. This was a growth moment.”
Cunningham saluted the defense for the goal-line stand in the second quarter and rising up to stop Coal Grove’s final drive.
“The goal line stand was huge,” Cunningham said. “The defense stepped up when it had to. Jordan Williams has had two good weeks. He’s one of the best defensive players in the conference. Watch out for him.”
Malachai Wheeler led Coal Grove runners with 116 yards on 25 carries.
Ward threw for 203 yards. Gavin Hunt snared four Passes for 135 yards including the long TD strike after the goal line stand.
COAL GROVE 0 0 7 14 — 21
FAIRLAND 7 14 6 0 — 27
First quarter
F--Schmidt 8 pass from Ward (Marshall kick), 8:53.
Second quarter
F--Hunt 96 pass from Ward (Marshall kick), 9:35.
F--Schmidt 35 pass from Ward (Marshall kick), 1:01.
Third quarter
F--Schmidt 54 run (kick failed), 10:21.
CG--Hunt 7 run (Newcomb kick), 8:24.
Fourth quarter
CG--Hall 25 pass from Ferguson (Newcomb kick), 10:47.
CG--Stapleton 8 run (Newcomb kick), 7:22/
CG F
First downs 14 10
Rushes-yards 47-240 17-71
Passing yards 18 203
Total yards 258 274
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 10-15-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 7-40
Individual Leaders
RUSHING — Coal Grove: Stapleton 10-43, Wheeler 25-116, Collins 1-3, Ferguson 4- minus 9, Hall 4-26, Hunt 7-58. Fairland: Brumfield 5-17, Ward 4-minus 6, Hunt 1-5, Schmidt 2-55.
PASSING — Coal Grove: Ferguson 2-2-0 18. Fairland: Ward 10-15-0 203.
RECEIVING — Coal Grove: Wheeler 1-minus 7, Hall 1-25. Fairland: Hunt 4-135, Taylor 2-24, Schmidt 2-42, Hall 1-2.