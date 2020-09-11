PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said on Thursday his team practiced poorly during the week and the result showed on Friday.
Imagine if the Dragons (3-0 overall and in the Ohio Valley Conference) had experienced a good week of workouts. Fairland played well enough to defeat Portsmouth 34-6 and spoil homecoming at the Trojan Coliseum.
Fairland struck quickly, as Gavin Hunt returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. The extra point snap/hold was botched and the Dragons led 6-0.
Fairland wasted two other prime opportunities in the first quarter.
Jordan Williams was in position to recover a Trojans fumble inside the 20, but the ball eluded him and Portsmouth (1-2, 1-2) recovered. On the next drive, Fairland reached the PHS 9, but was stopped on fourth-and-1.
The Dragons, though, bounced back — literally. Max Ward threw for Hunt in the end zone, but the ball bounced off Hunt’s hands and into the arms of fellow receiver Tevin Taylor for a touchdown with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. Emma Marshall kicked the extra point and Fairland led 13-0.
Hunt got his hand on the ball again, but held on this time on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Ward 1:29 before halftime. Marshall’s conversion made it 20-0.
The Trojans appeared to have the Dragons stopped before Hunt’s TD catch. Amare Johnson intercepted a Ward pass at the Portsmouth 32, but fumbled and Fairland recovered at the 36. Three plays later, the Dragons sored.
Fairland threatened again, driving to the Portsmouth 7, but Omaron Martin intercepted Ward in the end on the final play of the first half.
The first two quarters featured some statistical oddities. Ward threw four interceptions, but the Trojans turned none into points. Portsmouth gained just 47 yards in the first half and punted seven times.
Fairland stopped the Trojans on downs at midfield on the first drive of the third quarter. Two plays later, J.D. Brumfield swept 45 yards around left end and followed an outstanding block by wide receiver Zander Schmidt inside the 10 into the end zone to boost the lead to 27-0.
Tevin Taylor raced and weavedleft, then right 32 yards to the Portsmouth 1 before he was tackled. Taylor expressed his frustration with not getting in by looking skyward ands flailing his arms. Cunningham called Taylor’s number on the next play and the 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior scored to make it 34-0 with 6:34 remaining.
The Trojans averted the shutout when Drew Roe threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Mike Duncan with 31 seconds left.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday. Fairland entertains South Point, while Portsmouth visits Chesapeake.
FAIRLAND 13 7 7 7 — 34
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 0 6 — 6
F — Hunt 88 kickoff return (pass failed)
F — Taylor 11 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Hunt 35 pass from Ward (Marshall kick)
F — Brumfield 45 run (Marshall kick)
F — Taylor 1 run (Marshall kick)
P — Duncan 7 pass from Roe (kick failed)
F P
First downs 18 10
Rushes-yards 23-196 20-25
Passes 15-27-4 17-31-1
Passing yards 176 151
Total yards 372 176
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-70 6-68
Punts 2-39.5 9-30
Individuals
RUSHING
Fairland: Brumfield 8-109, Taylor 5-44, Williams 4-18, Ward 3-10, Hunt 1-8, Schmidt 2-7; Portsmouth: Johnson 13-42, Roe 7-(-17).
PASSING
Fairland: Ward 15-26-4, 176 yards 2 TDs; Schmidt 0-1-0; Portsmouth: Roe 17-31-0, 151 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Fairland: Hunt 6-90, Schmidt 5-52, Brumfield 2-19, Taylor 2-15; Portsmouth: Bryant 4-54, Duff 5-33, Pendleton 3-28, Duncan 2-26, Dixon 2-10, Johnson 1-0.