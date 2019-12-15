ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — You snooze, you, well, sometimes you win anyway.
Fairland (4-0) overcame some sluggish play to defeat South Webster 61-51 Saturday in the Big E Classic at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons built 18-point leads twice and held off the Jeeps (1-5).
Clayton Thomas scored 18 points for Fairland. Jacob Polcyn scored 17, Aiden Porter 12 and Gavin Hunt 10.
“We got complacent offensively and didn’t take shots within our offense,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said. “We had a good defensive effort, though, and it was good to see that intensity on back-to-back nights.”
The Dragons beat South Point 53-37 Friday night.
“Our bench played well,” Speed said. “They ran our defense perfectly.”
Brayden Bockway scored 16 and Devyn Coriell 15 for South Webster, which trailed 22-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-9 in the second period. The Jeeps pulled within 41-25 after a Bockway 3-pointer with 5:54 left in the game, but Fairland scored 12 of the next 14 to pull away.
The Dragons led 59-41 with 46 seconds remaining.
Fairland returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Portsmouth.
“Our defense has been consistent,” Speed said. “Our offense comes and goes. We need to get more consistent.”
In other boys action in the Big E Classic, Chesapeake defeated Athens 78-61, and Huntington St. Joe beat Tolsia 79-57. In the line girls game, Warren topped Fairland 51-23.