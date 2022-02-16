Rome Township, Ohio — Needless to say, there was a major call for the Fairland High girls basketball team to make some serious adjustments at halftime.
In the first quarter, Fairland had one basket and Nelsonville-York led 4-3. In the second quarter, there were three baskets total, two of them 3-pointerss, and the Lady Dragons took an 11-9 lead into the halftime locker room in Ohio Division III Region 11 sectional final Wednesday night at Carl York Center.
Whatever a befuddled coach Jon Buchanan said or drew up the message got across. The Lady Buckeyes did get a couple of late baskets in the third period to trail 27-21 with one quarter left.
Fairland dominated that period 23-9 to pull away to a 50-30 victory and advance to the next round Saturday at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
“Offensively we struggled,” Buchanan said. “We struggled the whole game. They’re used to us, we’re used to them. We wanted to adjust. We made more 3s, got in the right place to get shots.”
Tomi Hinkle led Fairland (22-2) with 20 points, with 17 coming the second half. Nelsonville-York (12-10) was forced to foul late, picked on Hinkle and she converted 9 of 10 free throws to increase the margin.
Kylie Bruce added 12 points and Bree Allen 10 for the Lady Dragons. Hinkle and Allen each hit big 3-pointers in the fourth period.
Fairland’s defense clamped down and Nelsonville-York, the No. 14 seed, had no one in double figures. Airah Lavy and Mackenzie Hurd, who is headed to Youngstown State, each had nine.
“We stopped No. 20 (Hurd),” Buchanan said. “Made things tough on them. Tomi and Bree hit some big 3s down the stretch.”
Hurd went over 1,000 points for her career in the game previous to Wednesday,.
Fairland, the No. 3 seed, now advances to a contest on Saturday against either New Lexington or Albany Alexander. They met Wednesday night. The game Saturday is at the Waverly Downtown Arena and starts at 8:30 p.m.
Fairland and Nelsonville-York met on Jan. 8 and the Lady Dragons prevailed 51-42.
Hinkle said after the heart-to-heart at halftime the Lady Dragons more than responded.
“We were really slow,” Hinkle said. “We got in our heads. We thought it might be easy. We turned the ball over a lot. We didn’t play like we can play. They came to play. At the half, we decided to pretty much start a new half.”
Hinkle said a first-half effort like Wednesday is not acceptable.
“We can’t play like we did in the first half,” Hinkle said. “At the end, the ball just happened to be in my hands and they just happened to get me.”
NELSONVILLE-YORK 4 5 12 9 — 30: Dupler 2, Richards 4, Speelman 6, Hurd 9, A. Lavy 9.
FAIRLAND 3 8 16 23 — Salyer 1, Allen 10, Hinkle 20, K. Barnitz 7, Bruce 12.