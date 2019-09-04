WILLIAMSON - If you have ever had aspirations of being a detective, you will have a chance to test your skills this weekend as HKL Productions will host an interactive murder mystery dinner show Saturday evening at the historic Rose G. Smith Theatre in the former Williamson High School.
Murder and Merriment, an interactive murder mystery company, will perform one of their many skits called "Murder at the Opry."
Murder and Merriment is located in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and was founded by George R. Snider III. They perform shows all over West Virginia as well as Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.
According to their website, each Murder and Merriment show has a cast size of eight to 10 actors who hail from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. They perform interactive murder musicals where guests will have a chance to play Sherlock Holmes by questioning the suspects and examining clues.
"We are thrilled to have Murder and Merriment perform for the first time in Williamson," said event organizer and theatre volunteer Tonya Webb. "I actually looked into bringing them in last year, and it just didn't work out for us. But once we got the Rose G. Smith back up and open for the community, it was one of the first things I thought of. We think it will be a good time for everyone - you will get good food and entertainment."
Actors will mingle with guests as the show begins. Stuffed chicken is on the menu with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and fresh rolls served as sides and a variety of pies, cakes and fresh fruits.
"When guests arrive, they will be seated and pretty much just start dinner," Webb said. "Guests won't know who the actors are or what the story is, but once you start eating, the actors will sort of come in and just take over. They will be mingling with the crowd until they just kind of take over ... then the rest of the evening it us up to the guests to solve the crime, and whoever solves it will win prize."
Special guests appearances will be made by Dolly Pardon, Johnny Crash, Loretta Lynde, Robert Miller, Tonya Wynette, July Carter, Pansy Cline, Jack Reeves and Elvis Priestley.
According to Webb, the event is nearing a sellout. Tickets are $40 per person and are available at The Coal House and Hannah's Gun and Pawn in downtown Williamson as well as online at http://www.itickets.com/events/425976.html.
Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. while dinner and the show will start at approximately 7 p.m
"I love theatre, in general. I love Williamson, and I love the Rose G. Smith Theatre," Webb said. "I think it is so pretty, and I am so glad the community is able to access it again. We really think this event will be a hit."
HKL Productions stands for Hatfield, Kapouralas and Lycan. Williamson resident Joe Lycan along with Mayor Charlie Hatfield and former Mayor Sam Kapourales purchased the old school from the county at an auction in October for $800,500.
For more information on "Murder at the Opry," visit their Facebook event page or call the Rose G. Smith Theatre at 304-443-2272.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.