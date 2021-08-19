HUNTINGTON — In this age of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are plenty of reasons to have the blues.
The music genre known as “the blues,” however, is about telling the truth about life’s travails so that positivity and righteous fun can be experienced as one brushes off the negative and moves forward.
In recent years, blues music in Huntington has experienced a revival, and one way to pay tribute to the early 1900s blues singer and Huntington native Diamond Teeth Mary McClain is to attend this weekend’s blues festival named in her honor.
The annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival will take place at the Heritage Station Patio and Gazebo from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Headlining the show Friday will be the Beckley, West Virginia-based blues and soul singer Lady D and her band The Mission.
The opening acts will include the Three’s Company Blues band and Elijah Boone Miller, the winner of the Huntington Blues Challenge competition. Saturday will feature performances by the Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band, Huntington Harmonica Club’s 20th Anniversary Lineup, The 1937 Flood, Big Rock and The CandyAss Mountain Boys as well as an open-air, day-long artisan market on the grounds that begins at 10 a.m.
In a different-yet-similar time period that happened in this country a century ago, when the first third of the 20th century featured the deadly Spanish flu and the economic turmoil of the Great Depression, a lot of blues music and still-familiar songs were written. As for the current period of medical, economic and social turmoil, the question is whether modern-day artists will also write and record new music that will reflect the true-life blues of these modern times.
In the case of Friday’s headlining act Lady D, the answer is yes, with the end result being her new album “Disturbing My Peace.”
“Right before everything shut down last year, I was planning to go into the studio with plans to do an all-blues CD, but that didn’t happen,” said Lady D. “So, I didn’t know what to do, and I spent a lot of time in my house. I sat around and felt sorry for myself for about a month or so, and then I decided that I wanted to try painting. I started painting, and then people started buying my paintings. I wasn’t planning on selling them, but I felt like I had to stay busy on Facebook and keep a presence even though nothing was really happening. I didn’t want people to forget about me, so whenever I would finish a painting, I’d put it up on Facebook and then people started messaging me asking, ‘How much?’
“It wasn’t something that I intended to do, but now painting has become a real passion for me. That really helped me out a lot during the summer of 2020.”
Although she is now taking up the brush, Lady D’s first love of music was not far behind as 2020 played out.
“Then, I started writing songs again,” said Lady D. “With 2020 happening, I began to write everything down that I was feeling, and I thought, ‘OK, scrap the blues album. I have to record this new project.’ By the second half of 2020, I was writing new music and we went into the studio and recorded ‘Disturbing My Peace,’ which came out in January. It was time to reflect and try something else and it worked out for me, and I hope a lot of other people make the best of their time indoors as well.”
Lady D’s new recording features blues cuts along with some reggae and hip hop-style grooves. With her band The Mission, she has been touring since May.
Members of The Mission include Dan Bailey on guitar, Robert Gray on keyboards, Phil Copney on bass and Demetrius Cross on drums.
When Lady D and The Mission return to Huntington on Friday, the blues will be front and center with other soulful sounds.
“I found everybody in my band right here in Beckley,” said Lady D. “I was really lucky to find good musicians within 10 minutes of me, so that has really worked out. We are going to do a whole blues set in Huntington, as well as a few tunes from ‘Disturbing My Peace,’ many of which are the blues anyway.
“My favorite song from the new album would probably be ‘Karma Is A B-- — (And She Works For God),’ based straight up on the year 2020. I wasn’t sure how other people would take it, because I honestly was not recording the album for an audience. I knew some people would like the new music and relate to it, but ultimately it was about what I needed to say, as there was so much that I needed to get out. I put it all into these songs. I wasn’t trying to be political at all, but there was just a dark cloud hanging over all of us and that was my way of responding to it.”
More information on Lady D’s music can be found at musicbyladyd.com.
The festival is free to the public. More information can be found by calling 304-696-5954.