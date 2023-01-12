Andrew Rigsby, left, and Danny Davis, right, star in “When I’m Gone,” a musical play about the 1969 meeting of Dr. Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs and Keith Whitley. The musical will be performed Jan. 12-14 at The Garden Theater in Louisa, Ky.
LOUISA, Ky. — The late bluegrass artist Ralph Stanley first became a legend when he began his 20-year run as the Stanley Brothers with his brother Carter. Beginning in the mid-1940s and lasting until the mid-1960s, the Stanley Brothers led bands and recorded landmark albums together.
After Carter Stanley died on Dec. 1, 1966, Ralph Stanley and his band the Clinch Mountain Boys set upon an equally impressive run that lasted until Stanley’s death in 2016. During that 50-year run, however, Stanley saw some lean times as well in the music business, and as his older band members began to retire or pass away, Stanley was always looking for young folks to fill the bill and add some musical punch to his sound.
As legend has it, two teenage eastern Kentucky boys named Ricky Skaggs and Keith Whitley began to play some shows together, including opening for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys at a venue in West Virginia. On that night, however, Stanley’s tour bus had a flat tire and he was about 45 minutes late to the show. When Stanley and crew arrived, he thought he was hearing the sound of the Stanley Brothers on a jukebox. But when he walked in, the sound was coming from the stage, where Skaggs and Whitley were playing his songs before a restless crowd. Soon after, Stanley would hire both of them.
Ralph Stanley would go on to be inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame, Whitley would go on to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Skaggs was inducted into both.
Now, the Mountain Movers Theatre Company is presenting “When I’m Gone,” a new musical based on the meeting of Stanley, Skaggs and Whitley. The play will be presented at the The Garden Theater located at 125 S. Main Cross St. in Louisa, Kentucky.
The musical will be presented Jan. 12, 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m. each day.
“When I’m Gone” was written by Toronto-based playwright Michael Ross Albert. Kim Willard of Mountain Movers Theatre Company is directing the production, while Tri-State bluegrass great Don Rigsby is directing the music, which will feature a live band.
“I have known Kim Willard for a while now, and she has commissioned work from me in the past,” said playwright Albert. “When she had come back to the Garden Theater in Louisa, she had heard the story of Ralph Stanley meeting Ricky Skaggs and Keith Whitley often, and she thought that there could be something there theatrically.
“We got on the phone one day and she told me the story, and then I went away to do a little research about it. Then, I tried to come back to the theater with a pitch about how we could take this story with a lot of meaning to it and take it to music experts and some of the people in the community and see how we could take this important anecdote and turn it into something big and that represented that time and place. They said the idea sounded great and they commissioned me to work on it.”
As the musical began to take shape with a book written by Albert and onstage direction by Willard, they brought in Rigsby to handle all of the live music to be performed during the piece.
Rigsby is an acclaimed musician, high tenor singer and multi-instrumentalist who has played in many acclaimed bands over the years, including his own group. And, when he was a young man growing up in eastern Kentucky, he knew Skaggs, Whitley and Stanley, and would go on to record with Stanley later in his career. These days, Rigsby is a regular performer at many local and regional bluegrass festivals, including the annual Fly In Festival held near Huntington every August.
“Don Rigsby is just the best,” said Albert. “Don was so helpful at the beginning of the process when I was working on the script and he was really generous with his time and answered many questions I had during the process. As the musical director, he has taken many of these songs that are traditionally performed by just a couple of voices and turned them into really strong musical numbers that work best in this theatrical framework. For instance, at a certain point in the story, the characters sing along with the musicians, and the song arrangements that Don made for that are really beautiful. So, working with him was a real honor. And, Don’s son Andrew plays the role of Keith Whitley, and Andrew is 15 years old, the same age as Keith was when he met Ralph Stanley. Andrew and Justin Lemaster, who plays Ricky Skaggs, carry a ton of the music performed in the show and they are great, as is Danny Davis, who is playing Ralph Stanley.”
Being from Canada, researching and writing this musical was an enlightening and magical experience for Albert, as it allowed him to explore and learn about Appalachian roots music in an intense way.
“I found the complete Stanley Brothers recordings on the Columbia and Mercury labels, and now Spotify has put me on the Top 1% list of Stanley Brothers listeners over the past year,” said Albert. “So, yes, I really went down the rabbit hole. It’s always fun to learn something new, and now I have all of this knowledge that I never thought I’d explore when it comes to Appalachian music. Their songs are so heartbreaking and so raw and so honest, and I would find myself walking around the very cold and wintry big city of Toronto while listening to these recordings and getting really moved by some of the music. I just became overwhelmed by the emotion of these people’s lives and histories and the music that they made, and I ultimately wanted this play to land with audiences in that way.”
