ASHLAND — As the so-called “hair band” era of the 1980s was drawing to a close, Richmond, Virginia’s Firehouse was performing live, writing songs and getting their ducks in a row for a run at the charts.

By 1991, after the release of their debut self-titled album, Firehouse was standing onstage while receiving the Best New Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Band honor at the American Music Awards. Their first recording was also getting positive reviews by numerous music magazines while climbing to the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and reaching the impressive Double Platinum level of sales. All of this happened on the basis of their new hit songs “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “All She Wrote” and “Love Of A Lifetime,” with the latter cut reaching No. 5 on the U.S. singles charts.

