ASHLAND — As the so-called “hair band” era of the 1980s was drawing to a close, Richmond, Virginia’s Firehouse was performing live, writing songs and getting their ducks in a row for a run at the charts.
By 1991, after the release of their debut self-titled album, Firehouse was standing onstage while receiving the Best New Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Band honor at the American Music Awards. Their first recording was also getting positive reviews by numerous music magazines while climbing to the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and reaching the impressive Double Platinum level of sales. All of this happened on the basis of their new hit songs “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “All She Wrote” and “Love Of A Lifetime,” with the latter cut reaching No. 5 on the U.S. singles charts.
On Saturday night, Jan. 21, Firehouse will perform at the Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
Headlining the bill will be guitarist Lita Ford, who made her bones with Joan Jett in the band The Runaways before heading out on her own in 1979. Nine years later, Ford reached No. 8 on the Billboard Top 100 chart with her duet with Ozzy Osbourne called “Close My Eyes Forever.” After taking 15 or so years off of the road to raise her family, Ford strapped on her six string and got back in the saddle by 2009, and she has kept her career rolling since then.
As for Firehouse, their first albums also began to establish the group overseas in places like Japan, India, Singapore, Indonesia and more of Asia, a phenomenon that would pay off for them years down the road.
At the heart of Firehouse is the trio of Bill Leverty on guitars, C. J. Snare on lead vocals and Michael Foster on drums, all having stayed with the group from its inception until now. Drummer Allen McKenzie, while not an original member of Firehouse, has sat behind the kit since 2004.
Here, Bill Leverty looks back at those heady days of success for Firehouse, proud that the band has sold over 7 million albums around the world.
“We were influenced by a lot of the same groups that the so-called ‘hair metal’ bands of the ‘90s were influenced by, like Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest and Van Halen,” said Leverty. “Iron Maiden and Boston were also somewhat of an influence on me. As for Firehouse, we all loved to sing and we have a phenomenally good lead singer in C. J. Snare, who still hits every note every night. We love to back him up and sing harmony with him. So, I think our vocals are a big part of our sound.”
The more that the members of Firehouse wrote new songs and added original material to their setlist in the late 1980s, the more they got noticed by the music industry. During that time period, that meant the inclusion of power ballads. During the time of their initial success, they had to work hard to keep the momentum going.
“When we wrote songs, we always wanted to write songs that were fast, that were slow and that were half-fast,” said Leverty. “We do like to slow it down and change the tempo up a little bit, and it has worked for us. After getting signed to a label, we were kind of along for the ride as it all happened so fast. The record label had us getting up really early to go and play for the radio stations during the morning shows. Then, we’d go have lunch with a radio program director somewhere and then go and do an in-store appearance where we signed our records. After that, we had to do our soundcheck and then play the gig. Then, sometimes our tour manager would say that we had to get up the next morning at 6 a.m. to do a morning show in Salt Lake City, or wherever it might be. But, it was definitely wonderful to go from playing clubs to playing in arenas. We lived in hotels for years, and we finally got to the point where we got our own rooms.”
As the band climbed the charts, they found themselves on tour with top bands of the day including Warrant, Tesla and Poison. When playing in Europe, they toured with the British group Status Quo. But, while success seemed to happen fast, the monetary aspect of their career was slow to catch up, and that is still true in the music business today.
“At the time, we were working so hard, yet we were used to playing five and six nights a week anyway as a club band,” said Leverty. “I didn’t have a car. I didn’t have a house, and we weren’t making any money at first because all of the money was going back in to finance the tour. We were making a little bit of money, but we had a crew who were making money and the bus company was making money and the hotels were making money, yet the band members were the last to get paid in this endeavor. But, we were living the dream and playing in big places and getting by. Then, by the time we started writing the songs for our third album, that is when we were able to buy a car and a house and stuff like that.”
All of these years later, music lovers and fans of the band remember the songs of their youth and still know the words to many of Firehouse’s hit songs, and that is what keeps the group going.
“When the audience sings the words back to us, it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Leverty. “That is particularly special in foreign countries where English is not their first language. We didn’t expect that to happen when we were writing those songs. Nowadays, we are crossing generations. It is cool to see our older fans bring their kids to the show, and we hope to hang in there long enough to see their grandkids as well. I still enjoy being on the road a lot. It’s wonderful. For all four of us, it was our dream to play live and there is nothing like the feeling of going out there and playing our music in front of an audience.”
