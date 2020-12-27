HUNTINGTON — Each year, The Herald-Dispatch’s Citizen Awards program recognizes citizenship, volunteer efforts and accomplishments in business, athletics and the arts.
The following citizens, based upon nominations from community members, have been chosen as award recipients for the year 2019:
2019 Citizen of the Year: The Rev. Skip Seibel
Though a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Rev. Skip Seibel has, for many years, contributed immeasurably to the Huntington community, his parishioners say.
Seibel has been a minister at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington since 2002 and the head of staff for the church since 2016.
Those who nominated Seibel say he has served this community with the humble heart of a servant.
“As pastor of First Presbyterian Church for the past 14 years, Skip has led us, his church family, by example,” said Martha O’Dell. “He has taught us how easy and important it is to step outside our walls and love others in the name of Christ — by doing.”
Among examples of his service are his organization of the church’s annual Christmas Day dinner, which delivers 600-800 meals to the less fortunate in the Huntington community, including to agencies such as Recovery Point and RiverView Manor, as well as individual residents who are unable to leave their homes.
Seibel also partners closely with Harmony House by coordinating, preparing and serving monthly lunches and twice-monthly breakfasts.
He supervised the creation and renovation of “The 1018 Building,” an unused building belonging to FPC at 1018 6th Ave. that is now a space that serves daily as a classroom for the residents of Recovery Point, in addition to weekly AA and NA meetings.
He works closely with the recovery community in Huntington, implementing a weekly Thursday lunch where the “1018” Recovery Point men come to FPC for a hot meal and fellowship, and has assisted the efforts of several other recovery groups in Huntington-Her Place/RPH, “Loved Ones,” which assists the families of alcoholics and addicts.
“Blessings in a Backpack” is a joint effort by several downtown churches, coordinated by Seibel, which prepares, provides and delivers weekly, during the school year, several hundred food-filled backpacks for Central City Elementary School students to take home each Friday.
Partnering with Cabwaylingo in Dunlow, West Virginia, Seibel supervises a number of services and activities for those less fortunate in that community, with a special emphasis on the children. These activities include assisting the food pantry at Dunlow, providing backpacks with school supplies for the students, arranging the annual shoe shopping event for the Dunlow children, as well as many more. Each summer, he organizes and supervises a weeklong work camp, comprised of FPC members, at Cabwaylingo, which assists in renovating homes for those in need.
On a monthly basis, Seibel serves the residents of RiverView Manor with a Sunday afternoon worship service that includes communion, refreshments and fellowship.
“Skip Seibel gives his heart and soul to all that he does for our community — cooking, serving, cleaning, organizing, working and engaging. For Skip, if he is helping others, there is no job that is too great or too small,” said Laura Thackston.
2019 Business Innovators of the Year: Justin and Phoebe Randolph
“The purpose of business innovation is to create value for an organization. That value can come from creating new revenue opportunities or by driving more revenue through existing means, or from improvements to productivity or performance,” wrote Lee Canup in her nomination of the Randolphs. “In addition, the results of the organization’s implemented innovations should help the organization to grow and reach strategic objectives. In the case of this award, the ‘organization’ is the city of Huntington, and the innovators are Phoebe and Justin Randolph.”
Phoebe Randolph is a partner at Edward Tucker Architects and has served alongside Ed Tucker and Nathan Randolph to work on numerous key Huntington projects, including the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, PROACT and MU Visual Arts Center. She also is a volunteer in the Huntington community and a role model for future female generations.
Justin Randolph is the owner of Cardinal Builders Inc., which serves the Tri-State as both a commercial and residential construction company. His renovation projects include The Progress Building and The Wild Ramp bell tower.
Together, they have generated new revenue opportunities through bringing new businesses to the city through the space commonly known as The Progress Building.
In February 2016, Progress LLC purchased the building in the 400 block of 8th Street, and after three years of extensive renovation and historic restoration, the 12,000-square-foot, three-story building was ready to serve downtown Huntington as an impressive business space for passersby and citizens alike.
“From the investment, to the work, to the finished product that sits on the 400 block of 8th Street today, there is no denying that the Randolphs have created results that lend to the city’s strategic objectives,” Canup write.
The Randolphs took on a new approach to recruit small businesses to Huntington — three new businesses from Gallipolis, Ohio, were brought into the city to open their second locations: The Potted Edge, Lucky Cat Design Co. & River City Leather. Additionally, Modern Daisy Boutique opened its brick and mortar location, and a new law firm, Appalachian Legal Healthcare Consulting Inc., opened their office.
The Progress Building holds nine businesses and has brought in or relocated close to 30 jobs. The Randolphs continue to actively manage a social media page that encourages events and pop-ups to happen within the building’s walls, and have designed their building to serve as an environment that supports the intertwining of casual consumerism with social experience.
2019 Award for the Arts: Noelle Horsfield
Noelle Horsfield entered the art scene as a self-taught ceramic artist who took a leap of faith by opening her own studio at Heritage Station in June 2016. Since then she has created a beautifully designed, irreverent style that embraces the concepts of free speech, social awareness and inclusion.
In recent years, Horsfield has experienced a large uptick in customers to her business, Full Circle Gifts & Goods, making visits to the shop from other cities such as Columbus, Lexington and Louisville, as well as individuals making detours on cross-country trips because they follow her shop on Instagram and want to see the shop in person. Her customer base that values her soulful approach to expression and art has resulted in her unique pieces being shipped across the country and around the world.
She and husband Scott Horsfield have heart for the community, as well, nominator Lee Canup wrote. In May 2019, Full Circle began offering tile-carving sessions at the shop to local residents as an opportunity for anyone to come in and experiment with the art of clay carving.
“It is through these tile-carving sessions that Noelle and Scott have accomplished something uniquely remarkable,” Canup wrote. “They have cultivated a warm and open environment, taken the concept of creating an experience (the carving of the tile), and given that experience entirely over to the attendee for them to figure out. In short, they don’t guide you on what you ‘should’ do, but instead support you in finding your own path to self-expression. It’s simple in theory, yet empowering in implementation, and it is clear that Noelle and Scott genuinely enjoy being a part of that journey with their customers.”
2019 Zack Binkley Award for Community Service: Sherry Perry
Sherry Perry helped start the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO) in 1981, and has been a volunteer director ever since. ECCHO is a food and clothing pantry located in Milton.
Before ECCHO came into existence, the closest destination of charitable giving for those living in eastern Cabell County was located in the Huntington area. This disparity placed a tremendous burden on families already facing difficult times.
Volunteering with ECCHO has been a large part of Sherry’s life for 39 years, Sandra Herrold wrote in her nomination.
Perry is also an emeritus member of the Facing Hunger Foodbank. She has volunteered at Valley Health Systems, serving in a variety of capacities, over the past 33 years, where she was recently honored by having a conference room named after her.
“Sherry is an institution at Valley Health, someone whose experience, insight and wisdom I have found to be invaluable,” Valley Health President and CEO Steve Shattls said during a ceremony for Perry. “Her record of service over the years has been incredible.”
“Personally, I have seen Sherry in action over the past 40 years, when I became a volunteer at ECCHO as a young adult. Her dedication to helping others is amazing. She helps others with a love and zeal that has not faded over the years,” Herrold said.
2019 Lowell Cade Sportsperson of the Year: Ashley Skeen
While yoga lacks the competitive nature of athletics that typically defines what is a “sport,” it can be executed in such a way as to challenge the person engaging in its practice, and a good teacher can coach that person to new levels of success and self-discovery.
In Ashley Skeen’s seven-year career as a yoga instructor in Huntington, she has made outstanding athletic achievements and shown exemplary character outside of her studio, wrote Lee Canup in her nomination.
“We are all aware of the emotional toll that the opioid crisis has taken on our first responders. PTSD, acute stress disorder, substance abuse and depression are just a few trauma-related disorders that our first responders are having to regularly face. To combat these negative effects, the city of Huntington took action in approaching a few different Huntington businesses to try to create wellness opportunities for the city’s first responders. Ashley Skeen Yoga was one of these businesses,” Canup explained.
Initially, Skeen was asked to host a six-week yoga course as a try-out. Two years later, a group of police officers, firefighters and EMTs are all still showing up for her classes.
Early in Skeen’s career, she became passionate about using yoga as a healing tool for trauma, taking classes and receiving certifications in yoga for emotional resilience, compassionate communication and yoga for 12-step recovery.
She has been approached about bringing yoga to veterans, and was connected to the VA, where she has worked pro-bono, teaching yoga that is “prescribed” to veterans much like any other treatment.
“While Ashley Skeen may not fit the average person’s mental image of a coach, she has offered an incredible amount of time and heart to the citizens of this city. From our first responders, to our veterans, to numerous recovery organizations, to students, to general Huntington residents, she has selflessly built her own team,” Canup wrote.