HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center’s annual black-tie gala fundraiser has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.
“While we are disappointed to postpone the gala this year, the health and safety of our community are our top priorities,” said Bradley Burck, vice president of corporate, foundation and donor philanthropy for Mountain Health Network, in a release. “We appreciate everyone’s continued support and look forward to an outstanding event next year. We hope to see our friends and donors at other Foundation events later in the year.”
The St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation is a private, not-for-profit, 501c3 tax-exempt affiliate of St. Mary’s Medical Center. The foundation’s role is to assist in providing resources for the health care needs of the community through raising and distributing funds to maintain medical center programs.
The annual gala is one of the biggest fundraisers for the hospital. Last year's gala drew record crowds and sold out.
For more information about the St. Mary’s Gala, call 304-526-8180.