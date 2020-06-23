Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


2019 0519 gala
Buy Now

Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch The St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation presents its 16th annual gala, themed “A Night at Studio 54,” on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Marshall Recreation Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center’s annual black-tie gala fundraiser has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.

“While we are disappointed to postpone the gala this year, the health and safety of our community are our top priorities,” said Bradley Burck, vice president of corporate, foundation and donor philanthropy for Mountain Health Network, in a release. “We appreciate everyone’s continued support and look forward to an outstanding event next year. We hope to see our friends and donors at other Foundation events later in the year.”

The St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation is a private, not-for-profit, 501c3 tax-exempt affiliate of St. Mary’s Medical Center. The foundation’s role is to assist in providing resources for the health care needs of the community through raising and distributing funds to maintain medical center programs.

The annual gala is one of the biggest fundraisers for the hospital. Last year's gala drew record crowds and sold out. 

For more information about the St. Mary’s Gala, call 304-526-8180.

Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.