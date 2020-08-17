Operators of the Autumn Colors Express excursion trains officially announced their 2021 schedule Monday, a schedule of runs postponed from this fall because of ongoing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rail Excursion Management Co. (Railexco) officials announced that the Autumn Colors Express train will make roundtrip runs from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton on Oct. 21-24, 2021, adding an fourth run to its inaugural 2019 excursions.
Lou Capwell, Railexco spokesman, said the return of the excursion of restored vintage passenger rail cars will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Amtrak, the national passenger rail service.
“Autumn Colors Express is the largest Amtrak special train of the year, and we can’t wait to once again work alongside our partners at Amtrak as they celebrate their 50th year as America’s Railroad,” Capwell said. “We are proud to bring this great tradition back to the people of West Virginia, and to celebrate passenger railroading along the famous New River Gorge route.”
Amtrak provides engines, engineers and conductors to operate the trains.
Railexco officials announced postponement of the 2020 runs on July 20, citing state pandemic restrictions, and the cancellation a month earlier of Hinton Railroad Days, a festival in downtown Hinton that coincides with the excursion train runs, and provides activities for passengers during the roughly three-hour layover in Hinton.
This would have been the second year for the Autumn Colors Express, which operates on the same route from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton through the New River Gorge as the long-running but now-defunct New River Train.
In February 2019, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society announced it was canceling its 2019 runs of the New River Train, after 52 years of continuous operation, citing more than $180,000 of operating losses from the 2018 runs.
That set off a scramble, headed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, to find a new operator for the popular excursion trains. While negotiations with Railexco and Amtrak continued through the spring and summer, the first runs of the Autumn Colors Express were not formally announced until early August, with less than a three-month window to sell tickets.
Despite the limited timeframe, ticket sales were strong, convincing Railexco to add a fourth run to the schedule.
Because the same consist of rail cars is scheduled to make up the 2021 Autumn Colors Express, tickets purchased for the 2020 excursions will carry over in reservations for the same seats on the corresponding days for the 2021 runs, Capwell said.
More information is available at the excursion website, www.autumncolorexpresswv.com.