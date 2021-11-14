The Cabell Midland Marching Knights perform before the football game against George Washington High School on Oct 15 in Ona. Cabell Midland High School was named the Governor’s Cup Grand Champion in the Governor's Cup Marching Band Series.
CHARLESTON — The Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series award winners were recognized after the final competition at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series is a culmination of 10 local high school marching band competitions, including the annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational and finals competition at Philip Barbour.
Cabell Midland High School is the Governor’s Cup Grand Champion.
The other finalists for the Governor’s Cup Marching Band Competition are 1st runner-up, Hurricane High School, Putnam County; 2nd runner-up, Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County; 3rd runner-up, Paden City High School, Wetzel County; 4th runner-up, Parkersburg South High School, Wood County.
To be eligible for the Governor’s Cup Final awards, marching bands had to compete in at least three of the local qualifier competitions, as well as the WVMBI Championships on Oct. 23 at Laidley Field in Charleston and compete in the Governor’s Cup Finals competition. Their three best scores plus their score at the WVMBI and Governor’s Cup Finals determined the final scores for the series.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, along with sponsorship from the West Virginia Department of Education, contributed to the prizes awarded to each school for the series of competitions.
Local competitions were held at Spring Valley High School, Cabell Midland High School, Hurricane High School, Wyoming East High School, Woodrow Wilson High School, Parkersburg South High School, Musselman High School and Philip Barbour High School.
