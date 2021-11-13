CHARLESTON — The 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition will open at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, along with an awards ceremony, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14.
Eighty West Virginia artists were selected for the exhibit, which will feature 110 pieces, including painting, drawing, mixed media, craft, photography, digital art, sculpture and print. Twenty-five counties are represented in the show.
The exhibit opening reception and awards ceremony is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain at the Culture Center until Feb. 19, 2022.
“The West Virginia Juried Exhibition continues its tradition of presenting the best of our state’s well-known and emerging artists,” said West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith. “This exhibition is supported by one of the nation’s largest endowments for juried exhibitions, allowing the department to collect contemporary art for the State Museum collection.”
At the opening reception, the department will announce the exhibition award winners. Governor’s Award winners will receive $5,000 for their work. Awards of Excellence winners will receive $2,000 for their work. These are purchase awards, and the art will become part of the West Virginia State Museum’s permanent contemporary art collection.
Merit Awards of $500 each will also be presented that afternoon.
For more information, contact Charles Morris, director of museums for the department, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.
The following artists in our region will be featured in the exhibition:
