HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has announced the recipients of the 2022 Big Cover Up awards.
The Big Cover Up started about 20 years ago as a way for local schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County, Ohio, to apply for a match-based grant to help fund school projects that serve fellow students in need.
“For nearly 20 years, United Way of the River Cities has given local middle and high school students the opportunity to develop projects to serve fellow students, and experience charitable giving,” said Carol Bailey, executive director of UWRC. “Thanks to long-standing support from Advantage Toyota and the Toyota Dealer Match Program, along with generous individual gifts from Randy and Ashley Saunders, we are able to provide funds to match and exceed those raised by the students. As a result of the Big Cover Up, hundreds of students will receive warm winter clothing.”
This year, eight programs were funded, for a total of $15,000 given to local school projects.
“This program will serve local schools once again through a difficult time in our community and allow students to think about helping others in a practical way,” said Lara Lawson, director of community impact for UWRC.
The 2022 Recipients of the Big Cover Up Grants:
Huntington High School Operation Best Club and Career Exploration Students — $2,000 to provide coats and hoodies for Playmates Daycare students and Huntington High students.
Dawson-Bryant Middle/High School Christian Youth Group and Mu Alpha Theta — $2,000 to provide warming clothing to fellow students.
Fairland High School Beta Club — $2,000 to provide clothing, shoes and coats to Fairland East and West elementary students.
Symmes Valley High School Student Council — $2,000 to provide clothes to Symmes elementary students and food boxes to families in need.
Lavalette Elementary School Junior Beta Club — $1,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.
Ceredo-Kenova Middle School Student Council — $2,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.
Spring Valley High School Timberwolves for Christ — $2,000 to provide winter clothing for fellow students.
Wayne Elementary School 5th Graders active in Communities in Schools — $2,000 to provide holiday meal boxes for Wayne County students and families.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.