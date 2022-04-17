CHARLESTON — Nine young artists have been selected as winners in the annual Congressional Art Competition, which is on display in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston until April 30. The exhibition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), in partnership with the West Virginia Congressional Delegation.
First-place awards were presented to Lauren Seti, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1; Jaelyn Perry, Nitro High School, Kanawha County, District 2; and Kendra Fischer, Spring Valley High School, Wayne County, District 3. The first-place winners received a $100 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials, and their work will represent West Virginia in a yearlong Congressional Art Competition exhibition at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
An additional three second-place winners and three third-place winners received awards — Caleb Roselius, Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County, District 1, second place; Sadi Painter, George Washington High School, Kanawha County, District 2, second place; Gracie Hines, Webster County High School, Webster County, District 3, second place; Connor Buffington, Bridgeport High School, Harrison County, District 1, third place; Malakai Smith, Nitro High School, Kanawha County, District 2, third place; and Elsa Meade, Huntington High School, Cabell County, District 3, third place. Second-place and third-place winners received a $50 gift certificate from Dick Blick Art Materials.
The Congressional Art Exhibition consists of 140 pieces by 110 students, grades 7-12, from 12 West Virginia counties.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by members of the U.S. Congress.
2022 Congressional Youth Art Competition Exhibit (area students listed by district and county):
District 2 Putnam County
Poca High School; art teacher, Cathy Thomas.
McKenzie Bowman, grade 12, “Barn” — acrylic.
Danielle Carter, grade 10, “Saturday Morning” — acrylic.
District 3 Cabell County
Huntington High School; art teachers: Marissa Main, Anthony Loveday and Diana Frazier.
Elsa Meade, grade 11, “Cherry Blossoms” — acrylic (third place).
Stevie Culbreth, grade 10, “Turquoise Beta” — acrylic.
Mason Allen, grade 9, “The Hen” — acrylic.
Elsa Meade, grade 11, “Just the Two of Us” — drawing.
Aliyah Burnside, grade 9, “Marcel” — drawing.
Zachary Maynard, grade 12, “Wonderland Flowers” — photography.
Natasha Carpenter, grade 10, “Everyone’s Hiding Something” — photography.
Alexzya Willis, grade 12, “Painterly Branches” — photography.
Savannah Graham, grade 10, “Yellow Jacket” — photography.
Tessier Jolie, grade 12, “Buzzing Around” — photography.
Lincoln County
Lincoln County High School; art teacher, Ashleigh Garrett.
Kandi Meadows, grade 9, “Bark” — acrylic.
Kristen Egnor, grade 11, “Lampshade Roots” — acrylic.
Kandyce Porter, grade 9, “My Mind” — chalk.
Wayne County
Spring Valley High School; art teacher, Sara Tess Hager.
Brianna Bowen, grade 12, “Sweet Serene Glow” — acrylic.
Krysten Jarrell, grade 11, “Natural Shine” — acrylic.
Kendra Fischer, grade 12, “Afternoon Snooze” — watercolor (first place).