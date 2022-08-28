HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Foundation Inc. has announced the four new inductees for the Greater Huntington Hall of Fame for 2022.
They are: Edward F. “Chad” Chadwick, Paul E. Davis, Linda Holmes and Marie E. Redd.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Oct 20, at the Mountain Health Arena. Reservations are required. The reception will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony starting at about 8:30 p.m.
Corporate tables cost $1,200 (seats eight), half corporate tables $600 (seats 4) and individual tickets are $75 each.
For tickets and information, contact Maxine Loudermilk at 304-696-5522 or 304-654-1471 for reservations.
Edward Francis “Chad” Chadwick (1934-2018)
The late Edward Francis “Chad” Chadwick was born in Kenova and graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1952. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to Huntington and attended Marshall University, where he started a lifelong career in the newspaper industry.
He worked for the Huntington Publishing Company until 1964. He advanced to publisher, managing editor, and part owner of the Wayne County News from 1963-1988.
He was also the founder of the Tri-State Shoppers Guide. He was responsible for the printing of the Marshall student newspaper — The Parthenon — along with numerous small-town community newspapers throughout West Virginia.
He was a member of the West Virginia Press Association and served as president in 1982.
In 1985, he was recognized by the 67th state legislature for a Meritorious Achievement Accommodation. In 1999, he was awarded the Adam R. Kelly Award, which is the most prestigious journalism award given by the WVPA. In 2002, after 40 years of service to the West Virginia newspaper industry, the trustees named the WVPA headquarters building in Charleston “The Edward F. Chadwick Newspaper Center.”
He impacted student journalism careers at Marshall and college students throughout the state where he worked on establishing scholarships and internships programs. Through the ’60s and ’70s, especially after the Marshall plane crash, he was instrumental in the survival of The Parthenon and provided needed resources to the journalism department. He set up an entire media production shop just off campus, which enabled the students to keep the presses rolling during this time.
As a supporter of local businesses, he was an original founder of the Lavalette State Bank and served as secretary and board member. He was president of MCM Land Company, where he helped families in the community achieve their dream of home ownership. Chad and his wife Shirley had six children, who all attended Marshall University.
Paul E. Davis
Paul E. Davis was born in Huntington. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1979, Marshall University in 2004 and earned his master’s degree in 2009.
Davis has been involved in many local professional and civic organizations. He is past president of the Kiwanis Club of Huntington, Rotary Club of Huntington, Scottish Rite Foundation and Goodwill Industries of KYOVA. He was the past master of the Masonic Lodge and York Rite, High Priest.
In 2008, Paul was TTA General Manger of the Year in the 27th Annual Transit Excellence Award.
He is committed to the growth of Huntington and was integral in the development of Pullman Square.
Linda S. Holmes
Linda S. Holmes grew up in Scott Depot, West Virginia, and attended Winfield High School. In 1974, she graduated cum laude from Marshall University where she played badminton and volleyball during the early years of women’s athletics at the university. Holmes went on to earn her master’s degree at Marshall, while serving as the coach for the women’s tennis team as a graduate assistant.
In 1976, she became an assistant athletic director and coached softball and volleyball during various times during her 15 1/2-year career with Marshall Athletics. Holmes also served as executive director of the Marshall University Alumni Association from July 1984 to May 1998 and has worked in her current role as director of development and alumni affairs for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for nearly 25 years.
Holmes has been a member of the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame committee since 1985 and has served as the chair for a number of years. In 2003, Holmes was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame and was named a 2021 Wonder Woman by WV Living magazine. Holmes was the first female president of the Rotary Club of Huntington, serves on the board of trustees for the Huntington Museum of Art and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Pickleball Advisory Committee.
Marie Ellen Williams Redd
Marie E. Redd is a native of Huntington. She was educated in Cabell County schools, starting with Barnett Elementary School, Oley Junior High School, and Huntington High School. In high school she won awards in speech and drama competitions. She was elected to student council and the first Homecoming Queen “Miss Black Rider.”
Redd graduated from Marshall University, where, after graduation, she became a full-time instructor of criminal justice in the College of Liberal Arts.
In 1998, she became the first African American elected to the West Virginia State Senate and the first female state senator elected from Cabell and Wayne counties. She served in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Currently she is a Social Security Administration Administrative Law Advocate in the Redd Law Firm.