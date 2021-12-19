IRONTON — The Ohio University Southern Council on Diversity and Inclusion has shared the prompt for the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Writing Contest.
For the 2022 challenge, open to all Tri-State students in grades 6-12, students are asked to write a poem on a contemporary social topic involving peace or protest that they feel would have gotten King’s attention were he still alive today.
“Each year it is my honor to help coordinate this writing contest,” said Hayley Haugen, professor of English at Ohio Southern and one of the contest judges. “The contest provides a wonderful opportunity to encourage young writers to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to share their impressive writing with our community. The judges and I always enjoy reading the submissions and look forward to the poetry the students will generate from this year’s prompt.”
Prizes will be awarded in two categories: grades 6-8 and 9-12. Grades 6-8: first place, $100; second place, $50; third place, $25. Grades 9-12: first place, $100; second place, $50; third place, $25.
“Ohio University Southern has offered this contest for many years now, and while the cash incentive is great, we hope each student who participates will learn about the legacy of Dr. King and, in turn, learn how they can affect change in their own communities,” said Robert Pleasant, Southern’s associate director of Student Resource Commons.
All entries must be received online by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Poems should be sent to mlkessaycontest@ohio.edu. Entries will be accepted only via email.
The subject line of the email should be the title of the poem. Attach the poem as a .doc, .docx or .pdf file. Do not paste the poem in the body of the email. Do not include your name or any of the above information (except title) on your poem. For a full list of contest rules and guidelines, visit www.ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/mlk.
