Boyd County High School student Hope Smallwood, pictured with students at the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy, collected children’s books and built an outdoor Little Sharing Library for the preschoolers as her 2022 Rogers Scholar project.
ASHLAND — Some little readers now have better access to books in Ashland thanks to a project by 2022 Rogers Scholar and Boyd County High School student Hope Smallwood.
Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project. Smallwood decided to collect donated children’s books and set up a portable library after she learned students at Boyd County Early Childhood Academy did not have a library at their school. Smallwood and her father constructed an outdoor Little Sharing Library where students can “take a book and share a book.”
“This project is very important to me because reading is the cornerstone of all education, and I want kids to have an easily accessible source for all types of books,” Smallwood said in a news release. “I have always had a love for reading, and I think that it is critical to start that at a young age. Seeing kids from my own community create this love for books warms my heart, and I am excited to grow this project as the years go by.”
Rogers Scholars — The Center for Rural Development’s flagship youth program — provides leadership and college scholarship opportunities to help upcoming high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky develop the skills they need to seize their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
During an intensive, week-long program, Rogers Scholars work on building their leadership skills; participate in a series of team-building exercises; receive hands-on instructional training from professional experts in engineering, healthcare, and civic engagement; and interact with nationally recognized business leaders and entrepreneurs. The program focuses on developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship and community service.
High school students apply during their sophomore year and, if selected, will attend one of two Rogers Scholars summer sessions just before they enter the 11th grade. All lodging, meals, and program expenses (with the exception of transportation to and from the program) are offered at no cost.
Since the program’s inception in 1998, there have been 1,374 high school students who have graduated from Rogers Scholars, and potential scholarships valued at more than $11 million have been offered to graduates by 19 participating colleges and universities.
