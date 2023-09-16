The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Boyd County High School student Hope Smallwood, pictured with students at the Boyd County Early Childhood Academy, collected children’s books and built an outdoor Little Sharing Library for the preschoolers as her 2022 Rogers Scholar project.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — Some little readers now have better access to books in Ashland thanks to a project by 2022 Rogers Scholar and Boyd County High School student Hope Smallwood.

Graduates of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program are required to complete a community service project. Smallwood decided to collect donated children’s books and set up a portable library after she learned students at Boyd County Early Childhood Academy did not have a library at their school. Smallwood and her father constructed an outdoor Little Sharing Library where students can “take a book and share a book.”

