The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 1215 madrigal 08.jpg
Buy Now

Students perform during Cabell Midland Collegium musicum’s 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner in 2019 at Cabell Midland High School in Ona. This year’s dinner and performance will be Dec. 9-10.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ONA — Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present the 29th annual Collegium musicum Christmas Madrigal Dinner in the school cafeteria on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event began in 1994, the first year the school was open, and has become a tradition, according to Harkless, its founder.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you