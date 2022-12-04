ONA — Cabell Midland High School Collegium musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present the 29th annual Collegium musicum Christmas Madrigal Dinner in the school cafeteria on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The event began in 1994, the first year the school was open, and has become a tradition, according to Harkless, its founder.
The performance is a combination sit-down dinner, play and concert by Collegium musicum. The group will perform its typical Renaissance and Renaissance style music. Selections will be performed in Latin and English, he said in a news release.
The event is $15 per person and is open to the public. Tickets are available from any Collegium musicum member or Booster parent and by calling 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.
The play, written by the students over the summer break, is the tale of a kingdom in a sad state of being, as no fun is allowed.
Harkless said the annual undertaking would not be possible without the support of parents and Choir Boosters, as well as business sponsors and school administration.
